Two Under-the-Radar Extension Candidates for Athletics This Offseason

Even though the A's finished fourth in the AL West, the team has plenty of young, talented players who can really make an impact in coming seasons.

We have seen the A's make some big extensions over the last few years. The team extended Brent Rooker long-term and also did so with Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom.

Even though Lawrence Butler came off just one strong second half in 2024, the team went ahead and extended him the following offseason. Since the organization isn't shy about extending players after a bit of success, it will be interesting to see if they do the same this offseason.

Now that the club has a new GM in Cam Castro, he will likely want to keep these talented players well into their years in Las Vegas.

Henry Bolte, OF

Sep 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Athletics center fielder Henry Bolte (33) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest breakouts for the A's in the 2026 season was their center fielder, Henry Bolte. The speedy outfielder was one of the higher-regarded prospects in the organization and even drew some Bobby Witt Jr. comparisons with his power-speed combination.

In 2026, Bolte proved that he could actually be a game-changer. He swiped 21 bags for the team, while posting an impressive .277 batting average in 415 at-bats.

Because he is one of the fastest players in all of baseball, he should get more stolen bases next season. Since he is good at getting on base via singles and walks, if he's able to get into scoring position by stealing bags, he could be one of the strongest leadoff hitters in the league.

If the A's can keep their talents long-term into their Vegas years, we could possibly see them make some deep postseason runs.

JT Ginn, RHP

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's lack pitching, and their strongest starter last season proved he could truly be an ace moving forward. While the team should look to bring in some other veterans to round out the staff, Ginn should be one of the strongest returners.

Since Ginn had little success in the Majors heading into the 2026 season, nobody really expected to get much production out of him.

Ginn would finish his impressive campaign with a 3.71 ERA in 138.1 innings pitched for the Green and Gold. He's not a free agent until 2031, but don't be surprised if you see his name in extension talks over the next few winters.

Having Ginn in a future rotation with hopefully some solid veterans as well could make the A's contenders as soon as this upcoming season.