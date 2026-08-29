What Jose Suarez Return From IL Means for Athletics
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The A's are in the midst of struggles as a team, but things might be heating up. Coming off a few series wins in the last few weeks, they could use some of their depth pieces to return from injury.
Unfortunately, they won't be getting Nick Kurtz or Jacob Wilson back for the remainder of the season. Both star infielders represented the A's in the All-Star Game this summer and finished in first and second place for American League Rookie of the Year last season, respectively.
They could possibly rush Shea Langeliers back after surgery, but it's likely not worth doing so, as the team sits pretty far out of contention in the AL West.
Luckily for the bullpen, they will have one left-hander rejoining the action.
Jose Suarez Rejoins Depleted A's Bullpen
After missing a while with an injury, Suarez has rejoined the A's bullpen. Suarez has had some ups and downs this season, but is one of Kotsay's more trusted southpaws to turn to.
The 28-year-old holds an ERA just north of five, but he's had some stretches where he can be an elite middle reliever and has also done a good job serving as an opener.
He's only pitched five innings as an opener and had a brutal outing that inflated his ERA, but has had some success in a few different roles in the Green and Gold.
Justin Sterner and Mark Leiter Jr. are both out for the season, so adding any healthy arms back to the mix to avoid more waiver claim fill-ins is a great thing for sure.
Drew Rom Optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas
To make space for the return of Jose Suarez, the A's will be sending down Drew Rom to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Rom was originally set to join the Aviators after he was claimed. A delay at the airport led the A's to fly him out to join the big-league team instead.
He was a solid arm for the A's for a while when he was first claimed, but a brutal outing against Kansas City started a big downhill run for Rom, and now he will get to head to Las Vegas. The hope is that he can work on his stuff in Triple-A and hopefully rejoin the big-league team sooner rather than later.
It stinks to see Rom's opportunity likely being done for the season, but you really never know with how the A's have been getting injured.
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Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2