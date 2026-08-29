What Jose Suarez Return From IL Means for Athletics

The A's are in the midst of struggles as a team, but things might be heating up. Coming off a few series wins in the last few weeks, they could use some of their depth pieces to return from injury.

Unfortunately, they won't be getting Nick Kurtz or Jacob Wilson back for the remainder of the season . Both star infielders represented the A's in the All-Star Game this summer and finished in first and second place for American League Rookie of the Year last season , respectively.

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) and catcher Shea Langeliers (23) congratulate each other after their win against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They could possibly rush Shea Langeliers back after surgery, but it's likely not worth doing so, as the team sits pretty far out of contention in the AL West.

Luckily for the bullpen, they will have one left-hander rejoining the action.

Jose Suarez Rejoins Depleted A's Bullpen

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics pitcher Jose Suarez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing a while with an injury, Suarez has rejoined the A's bullpen. Suarez has had some ups and downs this season, but is one of Kotsay's more trusted southpaws to turn to.

The 28-year-old holds an ERA just north of five, but he's had some stretches where he can be an elite middle reliever and has also done a good job serving as an opener.

José Suarez strikes out the side!



Will the @Athletics walk it off in the bottom of the 11th? pic.twitter.com/E2Ay6Xz9R8 — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

He's only pitched five innings as an opener and had a brutal outing that inflated his ERA, but has had some success in a few different roles in the Green and Gold.

Justin Sterner and Mark Leiter Jr. are both out for the season, so adding any healthy arms back to the mix to avoid more waiver claim fill-ins is a great thing for sure.

Drew Rom Optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas

Aug 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Drew Rom (39) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make space for the return of Jose Suarez, the A's will be sending down Drew Rom to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Rom was originally set to join the Aviators after he was claimed. A delay at the airport led the A's to fly him out to join the big-league team instead.

The Athletics have reinstated left-handed pitcher José Suarez from the 15-day injured list and optioned left-handed pitcher Drew Rom to Triple-A Las Vegas. — A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 28, 2026

He was a solid arm for the A's for a while when he was first claimed, but a brutal outing against Kansas City started a big downhill run for Rom, and now he will get to head to Las Vegas. The hope is that he can work on his stuff in Triple-A and hopefully rejoin the big-league team sooner rather than later.

It stinks to see Rom's opportunity likely being done for the season, but you really never know with how the A's have been getting injured.