These Two Infielders Deserve a Spot on the A's Next Season

The A's have had a disappointing season, to say the least. Injuries and underperformance killed what should have been a contending season in a weak American League West division.

The rough season led to the A's firing their pitching coach , Scott Emerson, before the start of the second half. This came as the A's pitching staff was among the worst in baseball, and this has not been the first year that pitching has been an issue for the club.

May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Athletics General Manager David Forst talks to the media before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The A's would also go ahead and fire their GM , David Forst. Forst has been the GM for 11 years, and now there will be a new guy in charge before the start of the 2027 season. Hopefully, the new hire will come before the off-season, so they will have time to work on building a contending team.

Pitching will be the main focus for the off-season, but they will also have to find a way to have these two infielders on the roster next season because of their great performances this year.

Jeff McNeil

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics first baseman Jeff McNeil (22) celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have already discussed how the A's need to find a way to have Jeff McNeil on the team next season . He's been a great example for the younger players with his constant hustle and leadership.

Especially in the second half of the season, he's been the best hitter on the team. He's batting .330 in his last 115 at-bats and .355 in his last 7 games. McNeil is in an interesting position because he will be entering his age-35 season, and he has a team option for just over $15 million.

Jeff McNeil goes 4-for-5 with a HR and 3 RBI in an @Athletics win! pic.twitter.com/yZryVsDeV1 — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2026

The team will most likely decline the option, making him a free agent. However, his play recently should earn him another contract somewhere next season. Even though the A's infield will be crowded, they need to have him back in the lineup.

Alika Williams

Sep 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Athletics shortstop Alika Williams (12) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is another player who has taken advantage of all his opportunities in the big leagues. He's been known as a fast guy with a good glove, but his bat has never panned out in the show.

Now, he's putting his whole game together. He's been one of the hottest hitters on the team, keeping his average over .270, driving gaps, and even hitting home runs recently.

Alika Williams clubs the FIFTH homer of the game for the @Athletics 💥 pic.twitter.com/IF3eEK5Mf2 — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2026

His versatility around the infield also helps, since he can play almost anywhere. Because he's able to play all sides of the ball very well, he could be a great option to fill a utility role next season.

Both players' ability to move around the diamond should also help the new GM's job in the off-season.