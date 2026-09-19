Why Athletics' Catching Situation Could Get Interesting in 2027

It's safe to say that the 2026 season has been underwhelming for the A's, as they were once considered contenders for the American League West division this summer.

Many factors contributed to the team's fall from first place, and injuries were among them. Both A's All-Stars, Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, spent extended time on the IL. Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, Luis Severino, and a handful of other key players are out for the season.

Jul 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz (16) swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the A's offense has been solid without its stars, it has still been performing well. Jeff McNeil moved to first to replace Nick Kurtz and has been on fire .

Jonah Heim has stepped in at catcher during Langeliers' injury, and he has not been so strong for the A's recently.

A's Lacking Catcher Production Without Langeliers

Jul 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) hits a three-RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The catcher position was one of the A's strongest suites earlier this summer when they acquired Jonah Heim. Heim became one of the team's most clutch hitters and actually earned some DH time when Langeliers was healthy.

When Langeliers was presumed to be out for the season , Heim would have to step into the everyday catching role, and it played out fine for a while.

Brian Serven extends the @Athletics lead with his first HR since 2022! pic.twitter.com/w52SgblQKJ — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

However, the A's haven't gotten any production from Heim or Brian Serven recently. Serven is two for his last 20, and is batting .180 over his last 49 at-bats. Even Serven had a few really big home runs upon his call-up, but he has been a non-factor recently.

As far as Heim goes, he's dropped switch-hitting , and it still hasn't been great for him. He is 2 for his last 25 and .182 in his last 55 at-bats. It's been rough from these backstops, which could signal a chance next season.

The Whole Catching Room Could Look Different Next Season

Sep 13, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics Shea Langeliers (23) and Donovan Walton (29) carry Gatorade to celebrate a walk-off home run hit by Lawrence Butler (not pictured) against Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Heim is an impending free agent, the A's will likely look to free agency to add a backup catcher to their squad.

However, even Langeliers could be gone in the offseason. There's uncertainty about whether he would stay with the A's long-term, as they would likely lose him in free agency after the 2028 season. Since Scott Boras represents him, it's very unlikely that he'd even consider an extension.

BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT! 😎



Shea Langeliers singles on the first pitch he sees coming back off of what was once deemed "season ending" knee surgery. 🔥#Athletics pic.twitter.com/cvpqn6Q3pC — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) September 13, 2026

Langeliers drew trade buzz before this summer's trade deadline, but he was never dealt. We hardly see star catchers get dealt at the deadline because adjusting to a new pitching staff mid-season is very difficult, especially when every game is crucial for contending teams.

Teams could offer the A's a haul for Langeliers in the offseason to bolster their catcher position heading into the 2027 season, which could mean a whole new catching group.