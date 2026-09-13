Why Athletics' Jonah Heim Could Be Done Switch-Hitting

Since the 2026 A's have been hurt by injuries, many players have gotten more playing time than they probably expected.

Jonah Heim was originally brought in to serve as the club's catcher until Shea Langeliers was off the paternity list earlier this summer, and when he returned, he would serve as the A's backup catcher.

Sep 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) hits a single against Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (not pictured) during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Shea Langeliers would have to be sidelined for a while after a knee injury. This would open up the catcher spot, and Heim would go from the DH to the everyday catcher. Heim had only earned the DH role because he was hitting so well on days when Shea was off. Luckily, Shea is now back in the lineup to at least serve as the team's DH.

Heim would be hot for a while, but has cooled off tremendously since. There has been a huge factor in his struggles, and it looks like he is now taking action on it.

Jonah Heim Beginning To Stop Switch-Hitting

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Friday's series opener in West Sacramento against the Seattle Mariners, Heim would take his first at-bat as a right-hander against a righty this season. The A's broadcast was confused at first, but the numbers suggest this is a good idea.

Again, on Saturday's contest against Seattle, Heim took all of his at-bats from the right side, even against the right-handed Bryan Woo.

For the second day in a row, Jonah Heim is batting righty against a right-handed pitcher.



This could be the end of Heim as a switch hitter. #Athletics — Dylan Quinn (@dylanq_2) September 13, 2026

This clearly means either the A's coaching staff or Heim himself elected to make a change amid his recent struggles. In the last 30 days, he's batting .177. Luckily for Heim, this change isn't huge. He will likely use the last couple of weeks of the season to hit as a righty only.

Against left-handed pitchers, Heim holds a .264 average and an impressive .852 OPS. When he bats lefty, he holds a .167 batting average and an abysmal .493 OPS.

This Has Been a Long Time Coming for Heim

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We discussed earlier this summer that Heim should consider dropping the switch-hitting gig. At the time, his splits were heavily favoring him as a righty hitter, but his stats as a lefty were not nearly as bad.

Even in previous seasons, people have called for Heim to stop switch-hitting, as his career numbers have always suggested he's better as a righty.

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run agianst the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notably, Heim holds a career .257 average and a .759 OPS against lefties, and a .210 average and a .614 OPS against righties. This issue has certainly been around longer than just this season.

It's good that Heim is trying to prove he can be a serviceable hitter, as it could help him land a nice contract as he enters the open market this offseason.