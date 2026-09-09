3 Athletics Who Need Must End Blue Jays Series Hot

These three Athletics need to get something going now.

Even though the season is basically over, there is still plenty to play for. Ending a season on a low note is the perfect recipe for a slow start to what could be an amazing 2027 campaign. Even worse, a rough finish could lead management to look for better options in the offseason. Either way, these players have to answer the call in the series finale vs. the Blue Jays.

Jonah Heim | C

Sep 8, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) fields and throws the ball to first base for an out against Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After news broke that Shea Langeliers could return to finish the season, Jonah Heim needs to lock in big time. While his future with the team is uncertain, it would still be in his best interest to finish the 2026 season with an explosive performance if he has a shot at a big contract this offseason.

In the last seven days, Heim is batting just .125 with a measly .452 OPS. This lack of production has made it hard for the Athletics to find consistent offense in the bottom half of the lineup, a section that desperately needs Heim to show up. While living up to an All-Star catcher’s production was always unreasonable, Heim needs to figure out how to stop being the problem.

Lawrence Butler | RF

Aug 31, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the stakes for Butler to end the season are tame compared to Heim, the Athletics need his production to stabilize. Without a doubt, Butler has been the Athletics' X-factor since the break, as he has batted .271 with a .816 OPS, along with a team-leading mark in home runs (8) and RBIs (30). Fast forward to his last seven games, and Butler is batting .179 with an ugly .493 OPS.

If Butler is able to conjure the version of himself from a week ago, the Athletics should have no trouble taking this series cleanly in their trek to becoming baseball's biggest spoilers . His bat, combined with Henry Bolte and Jeff McNeil's, is second to none when hot. But so far, we haven't seen this connection at all this series.

Tommy White | 3B

Aug 26, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics first baseman Tommy White (47) stands in the dugout before the start of a MLB baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Tommy White had just returned from his minor injury, we need to see a big game from him on Wednesday. His ability to hit for average is something the Athletics may need. And while a four-hit performance may be unreasonable, it might just be what the Athletics need to reset what has been a fairly inconsistent offense.

Unlike the previous two sections, White is playing for a role next season. While it may be limited, a strong finish to the season could be what it takes to start next year on the Athletics' roster over the Aviators' roster. Something that we can be sure White hopes to accomplish.