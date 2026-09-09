3 Athletics Who Need Must End Blue Jays Series Hot
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These three Athletics need to get something going now.
Even though the season is basically over, there is still plenty to play for. Ending a season on a low note is the perfect recipe for a slow start to what could be an amazing 2027 campaign. Even worse, a rough finish could lead management to look for better options in the offseason. Either way, these players have to answer the call in the series finale vs. the Blue Jays.
Jonah Heim | C
After news broke that Shea Langeliers could return to finish the season, Jonah Heim needs to lock in big time. While his future with the team is uncertain, it would still be in his best interest to finish the 2026 season with an explosive performance if he has a shot at a big contract this offseason.
In the last seven days, Heim is batting just .125 with a measly .452 OPS. This lack of production has made it hard for the Athletics to find consistent offense in the bottom half of the lineup, a section that desperately needs Heim to show up. While living up to an All-Star catcher’s production was always unreasonable, Heim needs to figure out how to stop being the problem.
Lawrence Butler | RF
Even though the stakes for Butler to end the season are tame compared to Heim, the Athletics need his production to stabilize. Without a doubt, Butler has been the Athletics' X-factor since the break, as he has batted .271 with a .816 OPS, along with a team-leading mark in home runs (8) and RBIs (30). Fast forward to his last seven games, and Butler is batting .179 with an ugly .493 OPS.
If Butler is able to conjure the version of himself from a week ago, the Athletics should have no trouble taking this series cleanly in their trek to becoming baseball's biggest spoilers. His bat, combined with Henry Bolte and Jeff McNeil's, is second to none when hot. But so far, we haven't seen this connection at all this series.
Tommy White | 3B
Even though Tommy White had just returned from his minor injury, we need to see a big game from him on Wednesday. His ability to hit for average is something the Athletics may need. And while a four-hit performance may be unreasonable, it might just be what the Athletics need to reset what has been a fairly inconsistent offense.
Unlike the previous two sections, White is playing for a role next season. While it may be limited, a strong finish to the season could be what it takes to start next year on the Athletics' roster over the Aviators' roster. Something that we can be sure White hopes to accomplish.
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Andrew Ferguson is the beat writer at Athletics On SI. He is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV, striving to turn his lifelong passion for sports into his career.Follow afergLV