One of the most interesting decisions the A's have to make this offseason concerns their superstar catcher, Shea Langeliers. The backstop has two more years of team control before he is set to hit the open market following the 2028 season.

The A's have made it clear they are willing to do a whole lot to improve their pitching staff. The team had one of the most inconsistent rotations in baseball and finished with the worst bullpen ERA.

In hopes of landing some pitching help, the team might have to look to trade some of their young bats. Jacob Wilson has already been brought up in trade talks here, and since the A's have a bunch of young infielders, they might look into dealing him this winter.

Shea Langeliers' name was brought up a bunch last summer as a possible trade candidate, and we discussed why trading him is bad for the future of the franchise. Unfortunately, he was struck with an injury and was expected to miss the remainder of the season, so he avoided a trade.

Why Langeliers Is Drawing Interest

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always been known that catchers usually don't give their teams much production on offense. Usually, teams are willing to employ catchers who are strong defensively, even if their bats are liabilities.

When catchers come around who can be centerpieces of a lineup, every team should be interested. Contenders like the Yankees, Rays, Mets, Reds, Phillies, and Cubs could all look to improve their lineups by adding the star backstop.

In 2025, Langeliers posted his first 30+ home run season and finished with an impressive .277 batting average and an .861 OPS.

Even though the catcher spent a lot of the 2026 season injured, he still finished with a .262 average and an .802 OPS with 23 homers in 424 at-bats. These offensive numbers at any position would draw lots of interest, but the fact that he's also a solid defender at the catcher position has teams salivating over him.

The A's Should Explore Other Trade Candidates

Jul 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since finding elite-hitting catchers is so hard to come by, trading Langeliers might be a bad idea. Sure, the team needs to find a way to get some pitching, but dealing your star catcher could set back the franchise for a long time to come.

If the team loses Shea, they might have a hard time finding a replacement. Assuming the team is pushing to be competitive again in 2027, trotting out Jonah Heim or another replacement could be detrimental to the team's lineup.

Since the A's got rid of former first-round catcher Daniel Susac last offseason when they lost him in the Rule 5 draft, they don't have a whole lot of young talent that could replace Langeliers.

Although it would also stink to lose your franchise shortstop in Jacob Wilson, the team might have to look down that path before they think about trading their excellent backstop.