Why A's Are Perfect Fit for World Series Champ Brandon Woodruff
In this story:
As the A's continue to search for ways to bolster their pitching staff this winter, they will have to explore all options on the trade market and in free agency.
Since the offseason began, the team has brought in Nate Eaton from the Red Sox and has yet to make any pitching moves. The offseason is still young, and only a few names have gone off the board. Former Dodgers closer Evan Phillips has joined the Braves.
We have been looking at different options for the A's to improve their rotation; one of them was trading for Milwaukee's Aaron Ashby and potentially moving him into the rotation.
Free agent right-hander Dustin May could also be a fit for the team. New A's GM Cam Castro just came from Milwaukee's organization, so he could look to get one of his former players or swing a trade with them. One of the best fits for the A's could be someone who has been very good for the team over the last bunch of years.
Brandon Woodruff Could Be Leaving Milwaukee
The veteran right-hander has spent all nine of his big-league seasons in Milwaukee, so both sides could have trouble letting go. However, with Woodruff's injury-filled career, they could look to move on from the 33-year-old starter.
Woodruff has not tossed over 150 innings since 2022, and the most he's pitched since then was just 67 innings in 2023.
Although his injury history makes him less attractive, when he is on the field, he pitches like an ace. Because the A's don't have a true ace, they could potentially land Woodruff for a lower price.
Bringing in Woodruff is a good move only if this is not their only move of the offseason. If the club wants a real shot at contending in 2027, they will also need to add some other arms to the mix.
How Woodruff Fits in the A's Rotation
If Brandon Woodruff is 100% and ready to go come the spring, he could have a real shot at being the team's Opening Day starter.
Luis Severino has served as the club's Opening Day starter for the last two seasons. Even though he's set to return, his recent play hasn't quite earned him the spot for a third straight year.
Sliding Woodruff into a rotation with JT Ginn, Severino, Gage Jump, and Jacob Lopez is pretty solid. However, since everyone except Severino and Woodruff has a clear lack of MLB experience, adding that is going to be huge this offseason.
Expect the A's to be in on Woodruff should he leave Milwaukee, but the team will have some other work to do as well to round out their rotation.
Dylan Quinn grew up playing baseball, and also enjoyed watching and writing about his favorite team, the A’s. Being a diehard A’s fan from New Jersey is certainly not common, but he loves the team and all of the current and former players so much. Quinn currently attends school at Penn State Scranton where he plays baseball.Follow dylanq_2