Why A's Are Perfect Fit for World Series Champ Brandon Woodruff

As the A's continue to search for ways to bolster their pitching staff this winter, they will have to explore all options on the trade market and in free agency.

Since the offseason began, the team has brought in Nate Eaton from the Red Sox and has yet to make any pitching moves. The offseason is still young, and only a few names have gone off the board. Former Dodgers closer Evan Phillips has joined the Braves.

We have been looking at different options for the A's to improve their rotation; one of them was trading for Milwaukee's Aaron Ashby and potentially moving him into the rotation.

Free agent right-hander Dustin May could also be a fit for the team. New A's GM Cam Castro just came from Milwaukee's organization, so he could look to get one of his former players or swing a trade with them. One of the best fits for the A's could be someone who has been very good for the team over the last bunch of years.

Brandon Woodruff Could Be Leaving Milwaukee

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran right-hander has spent all nine of his big-league seasons in Milwaukee, so both sides could have trouble letting go. However, with Woodruff's injury-filled career, they could look to move on from the 33-year-old starter.

Woodruff has not tossed over 150 innings since 2022, and the most he's pitched since then was just 67 innings in 2023.

Although his injury history makes him less attractive, when he is on the field, he pitches like an ace. Because the A's don't have a true ace, they could potentially land Woodruff for a lower price.

Bringing in Woodruff is a good move only if this is not their only move of the offseason. If the club wants a real shot at contending in 2027, they will also need to add some other arms to the mix.

How Woodruff Fits in the A's Rotation

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning during Game 3 of the World Series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Brandon Woodruff is 100% and ready to go come the spring, he could have a real shot at being the team's Opening Day starter.

Luis Severino has served as the club's Opening Day starter for the last two seasons. Even though he's set to return, his recent play hasn't quite earned him the spot for a third straight year.

Sliding Woodruff into a rotation with JT Ginn, Severino, Gage Jump, and Jacob Lopez is pretty solid. However, since everyone except Severino and Woodruff has a clear lack of MLB experience, adding that is going to be huge this offseason.

Expect the A's to be in on Woodruff should he leave Milwaukee, but the team will have some other work to do as well to round out their rotation.