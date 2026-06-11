Athletics' Zack Gelof Returning To His Rookie Form

This season, the A's have been outperforming their expectations, and there's a lot of unexpected people to thank for it.

The team has dealt with injuries, leading some people to get opportunities they don't usually get. For example, J.T. Ginn and Gage Jump have solidified their spots in the A's rotation, even though they likely wouldn't have gotten this opportunity if the rotation were healthy.

Zack Gelof started the year with the A's Triple-A team, the Las Vegas Aviators. This was mainly so he could learn how to play the outfield. The team added Jeff McNeil via trade in the offseason, so Gelof would be pushed to the outfield for this season.

Zack Gelof extends the lead!



The @Athletics have EIGHT runs through three innings 😮 pic.twitter.com/yctjOeVGoc — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2026

When Denzel Clarke landed on the Injured List, Gelof would look to be the team's everyday centerfielder. A's prospect, Henry Bolte, would heat up in Triple-A and take the spot in centerfield, which pushed Gelof to another new position, third base.

Since Gelof has become the team's second baseman, he's done a really good job on both offense and defense for the A's.

Zack Gelof's Recent Success

Jun 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zack Gelof was hot right when the A's called him up early this season. Then Gelof began struggling and started a small slump heading into the Yankees series in Sacramento.

Luckily for Gelof, he'd get back on track against the Yankees and would carry that onto some more hot series, including the series in Las Vegas against Milwaukee.

Homer AND a 14-game hitting streak for Zack Gelof 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MNpbT4UpsA — Athletics on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2026

Heading into the Vegas finale, Gelof has batted .322 with six RBI's and six runs scored in his last 15 games. The A's are finally getting the production they got from Gelof during his rookie season back in Oakland.

The first two games in Vegas, Gelof hit homers in both, showcasing the power tool we also saw earlier in his career. Since he began his 2026 campaign playing in the Las Vegas ballpark, that familiarity with how it plays could also be a part of his recent success.

Comparing Gelof's Success to His Rookie Season

Sep 24, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics infielder Zack Gelof (20) returns to the dugout after batting against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Gelof's rookie season with the A's was very impressive, and after that year, everyone assumed he would be a future superstar in the league.

The following couple of years, he'd get hit with some injuries and some struggles that led people to want to move away from the former second-round selection.

Gelof batted just .211 in 497 at-bats in 2024, the year after his breakout rookie campaign. Some considered the next two years as prove-it seasons for him. He did have 17 long-balls, which showed some promise, but overall, fans were upset with his lack of production.

This makes me happy



Do you guys remember how insane Zack Gelof was as a rookie?



First MLB player since 1900 to have 8-HR/6-SB his first 30 games, and had 35-XBH !!! his first 69 games pic.twitter.com/AaxMgn4CrJ — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) May 15, 2026

Now with the A's stacked lineup, Gelof's production has been similar, but he bats towards the bottom of the lineup. Luckily, he's been able to extend that lineup for manager Mark Kotsay and still bring productivity, even batting in the seventh or eighth spots.