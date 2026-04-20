Lawrence Butler's Rough Start Comes With a Big Asterisk

The start of this season has been lackluster for Lawrence Butler. The results at the plate have not been there since the end of the 2024 campaign, though Butler did play through a partial tear in his right patellar tendon during the second half of last season.

To begin the 2026 season, Butler is hitting .191, striking out at a 24.7% rate (35th percentile), and holds a .576 OPS. Against righties, the numbers do not improve much: .200 BA, .613 OPS, and 13 of his 19 strikeouts are against right-handers.

What makes the start of the season for Butler so interesting are his expected metrics. According to Baseball Savant, Butler has a xBA of .274, xwOBA of .317, and an xSLG of .386. On top of that, Butler's current BABIP is .234, which is 60 points below his career BABIP of .294. The league average BABIP right now is .288.

So, while Butler has had a rather poor start to the season, the advanced metrics suggest that there are better days on the horizon.

The A's are about to start a three-game series in Seattle at T-Mobile Park, which ranks last in park factors. Which means, T-Mobile Park is the hardest park to hit in.

After the Seattle series, the A's travel to play the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, which ranks second to last in park factors. Meaning, the A's will hit in the two hardest parks in baseball before they return to the more hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park.

Taking A Look At The Upcoming Matchups

Apr 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler (4) looks on from the bench during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

As of right now, out of the six pitchers the A's are slated to face, five of them are right-handers. And while Butler has struggled against right-handed pitching so far, he will get his fair share of opportunities to right that ship. Here is how Butler matches up against the next six pitchers, obviously subject to change, but as of now, these are the projected starters.

Game one in Seattle: Emerson Hancock

Emerson Hancock is off to a very nice start this season. He holds a 2-1 record, 2.28 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts. 70% of the pitches he throws to left-handed hitters are fastballs. When right-handers throw fastballs to Butler this season, he is hitting: .250 BA (.325 xBA), .393 SLG (.482 xSLG), but he has a whiff rate of roughly 32%.

Hancock's fastball run value ranks in the 98th percentile this season, and he holds a 29.4% strikeout rate (82nd percentile) with a 4.7% walk rate (89th percentile). He is 0-for-6 with a strikeout in his career vs. Hancock, making this an interesting matchup Monday night.

Game two in Seattle: Luis Castillo

Unlike Hancock, Luis Castillo's start to 2026 has been bumpy. In four starts, Castillo has a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts. 59% of pitches thrown to left-handers are fastballs, but his second-most used pitch is his slider, which he utilizes 30% of the time. Against lefties, Castillo's slider produces a 28.6% whiff rate and has a .222 BA.

Butler against breaking pitches from right handers is hitting .200. In his career vs. Castillo, Butler is 3-for-11 with a double, home run, and a .313 xBA.

Game Three in Seattle: Logan Gilbert

Apr 17, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) pitches to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Logan Gilbert has had a lot of success against the A's in his career. This season, his surface level stats tell a different story than his advanced metrics do. Gilbert in five starts this season: 29 innings, 32 strikeouts, 4.03 ERA (3.06 xERA), and a 1.17 WHIP. Gilbert throws his 4-seam the most against lefties, with his slider and cutter almost tied for second most this year.

Butler is 1-for-8 with a double and a walk against Gilbert. One note against Gilbert this season is he hold a 9.00 ERA in the first inning and then he settles into a groove after that. Kotsay may structure his lineup in such a way to attack Gilbert early on Wednesday.

Game One in Texas: Nathan Eovaldi

The A's lost last week 8-1 to Nathan Eovaldi, where he pitched seven innings, struck out seven, and gave up zero runs. Butler was hitless against Eovaldi, but eventually hit a solo home run late against a Rangers reliever.

Eovaldi throws a wide variety of pitches, but it mainly consists of a split-finger, cutter, and curveball to lefties. Butler is 2-for-11 vs. Eovaldi in his career, with a double and two walks. Given that Butler has already went against Eovaldi just last week, maybe there is some revenge in store.

Game Two in Texas: MacKenzie Gore

Apr 14, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

This could be a game that Butler gets a rest day, as he did last week before pinch hitting late in the game. MacKenzie Gore is similar to Gilbert in the sense that his advanced metrics tell a different story than his surface level stats.

At Globe Life Field this season, Gore holds a 2.45 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 11 innings. This will be a tall task for not only Butler but the A's lineup as well. The A's won 2-1 last week when they faced Gore, who only really throws three pitches to lefties: slider, 4-seam, and a sinker.

Game Three in Texas: Kumar Rocker

Kumar Rocker is slider, sinker, and changeup heavy when facing left-handed hitters. He tends to throw those pitches on the lower inner half of the plate against lefties, which could benefit Butler. Rocker has had a rocky start to the season, no pun intended, but struck out six in 4 2/3 innings against the A's last week.

Butler is 2-for-7 against Rocker with a home run and two strikeouts. If he is given a day off against Gore the game before, the hope would be that a rested and recharged Butler can rake against Rocker.

The next six games are challenging for Lawrence Butler and the A's. The lineup needs Butler to get going and show more of what he did in the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025.

If the advanced metrics are right, Butler is on the cusp of turning things around, but he'll be facing some stiff competition in the coming week. The question is when will that turnaround happen, and will it be on this road trip against tough pitching?