Could The A’s Top Catching Prospect Reach the Majors in 2026?
Daniel Susac could be in line to make his debut in the big leagues next season after the A’s have made a couple of moves behind home plate.
After the A’s lost Willie MacIver to the Texas Rangers off the waiver wire and signed veteran catcher Austin Wynns, there just might be an opportunity for the 24-year-old Roseville native.
Susac was a first-round pick in 2022 after being selected 19th overall out of the University of Arizona. He immediately found his stride after being drafted and was promoted to Single-A Stockton after just two games in the Arizona Complex League. In 25 games with the Ports, the California kid batted .286.
He began the 2023 season in High-A Lansing and batted .303 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 58 runs batted in over the course of 99 games. Susac was then promoted to Double-A and finished out the season in Midland. He then spent 2024 exclusively with the RockHounds, batting .257 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI. He tallied 19 doubles and three triples.
But in 2025, Susac took a big stride forward after spending the entire season in Triple-A Las Vegas. He batted .275 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 68 RBI with the Aviators. He improved his on-base percentage to .349.
He was among the best catchers in various offensive categories, including third in hits (99), second in doubles (19), second in home runs (18), fourth in RBIs (68), third in batting average (.275), third in on-base percentage (.349), and second in slugging (.483).
The only trouble for Susac is the ability of Shea Langeliers, who showed he could hit for power and average this past season. Langeliers smacked 31 home runs in what was his best season yet. He will look to back up his dominant campaign with another strong season in 2026.
With that said, Susac will most definitely get the opportunity to show his abilities on a big league diamond; it is just a matter of how soon.
With that said, the A’s could look to Susac as a trade piece during this offseason. He is a talented catcher who has spent an entire season in Triple-A, which would warrant a decent return for the organization. Again, the simple problem is that there just isn’t enough room for another catcher, unless Susac is the backup in Sacramento.
Susac is among several prospects throughout the organization who could make their major league debut next season, including Tommy White, Gage Jump and Henry Bolte. The A’s, as always, have an exciting list of prospects, and it is a matter of when they will continue to build around the core they have in Sacramento.