Another Home Offensive Outburst by Blue Jays Is Both Blessing and Curse
The Toronto Blue Jays have looked like a juggernaut in their two games against the Athletics.
Coming off a dramatic late-game win over the Texas Rangers in the series finale on Wednesday where it took a two-out, pinch-hit two-run homer by Bo Bichette to secure the victory, the Blue Jays have turned around and won the first two contests of their four-game set by a combined scored of 23-7.
For an offense that has largely been anemic this season, what they have done the past two days has to feel good.
However, their probems are not solved.
Toronto can score at home.
That's been evident all year long with them being one of the best offensive teams in Major League Baseball when playing at the Rogers Centre, scoring the sixth-most total runs for an average of 5.00 runs per game.
But when the Blue Jays are on the road, they haven't been able to replicate that success with a paltry 3.04 runs scored per contest that puts their total at the second-fewest in the sport.
So, while it's great to see Toronto put together back-to-back offensive explosions after failing to score more than two runs in each of their six games prior, this stretch could also be fools gold.
If the Blue Jays are truly going to contend this year like their roster and payroll suggests they should, then everyone -- players and coaches alike -- have to find a way to get this offense going when they are not in the Rogers Centre.
Until that happens, anything that occurs during this seven-game homestand has to be taken with a grain of salt, even if what this offense has done the past two days has been the most exciting brand of baseball they have played since the early part of May.