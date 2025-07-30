Blue Jays All-Star Catcher Eyeing Return This Weekend
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an exceptional 2025 season in pretty much every facet of the game.
Breakout years from many of their key pieces have been the driving factor, along with returns to form for other stars as well.
Alejandro Kirk has been one of the most crucial components of this success over the course of the season. He was awarded an All-Star game nod this summer for his contributions, and he appears to be an important part of this roster going forward.
More News: Blue Jays Perfect Trade Target Resides With Marlins
Unfortunately, a concussion has caused him to miss the last five games, including the contest on July 30. It is clear how much Kirk means to this team on a game-to-game basis since they have lost four of the complete games since he's been on the shelf.
Thankfully, a recent update has come out regarding the timeline for his return, and it seems like it may be rather soon.
What is the Latest Update on Alejandro Kirk's Concussion?
Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, he noted that Kirk is "tentatively" on track to play a Triple-A game on Saturday, and if that remains on schedule, he could return to the lineup for Sunday.
More News: Blue Jays Could Be Long-Term Fit for Athletics Left-Hander at Trade Deadline
Kirk was placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to July 27, meaning his activation date, if healthy, would be that same Aug. 3.
For now, Toronto will have to make do with what they have and try to regain their momentum without him. They have three more games to get through before that Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Royals.
More News: Blue Jays Seen as Great Fit for Twins All-Star Pitcher at MLB Trade Deadline
Thankfully, the team does have a viable backup in Tyler Heineman, who has had an all-around good season. He even went 3-3 in his last matchup with a walk. This year, he is slashing .343/.405/.520 in 41 games played, so it is clear he has what it takes at the plate to contribute.
Still, Kirk is a huge part of this puzzle that's missing, and the hope is his recovery goes well so he can return on Sunday like expected.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.