Blue Jays Among Teams Interested in Twins Star Closer Ahead of Trade Deadline
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team has yet to make a splash.
As the leader in the American League East, the Blue Jays are going to be a team to keep an eye on for the next 24 hours as the trade deadline approaches.
Toronto should be a buyer as the leader in their division, and they have a couple of areas that they might look to upgrade.
Of their top needs, the Blue Jays will be seeking help for their starting rotation, with a pitcher under team control beyond this year as the preferred option. Furthermore, another outfield slugger wouldn’t hurt.
However, they have reportedly expressed some interest in one of the top closers rumored to be available.
Overall, the bullpen has been pretty good for Toronto, but they have had to deal with some injuries. Being interested in Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins is significant news, especially considering he could be the best relief pitcher available at the trade deadline.
So far this campaign, the right-hander has totaled 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA.
The numbers for the 27-year-old have been impressive, and he would be an excellent addition to the back end of the bullpen. A combination of him and Jeff Hoffman would be a strong one heading into the stretch run and into October.
With Duran being under team control for the next couple of years, the price is going to be expensive for any potential trade.
Toronto has a decent farm system they could pull from to get a deal done with the Twins, but they would likely have to sweep them off their feet with multiple top 10 prospects.
While the Blue Jays seem to be interested, it appears like the Philadelphia Phillies are the front-runners. They are in desperate need of help for the back-end of the bullpen, and if they deem Duran as that guy, they will be all-in to get him.
Overall, the right-hander would be a fantastic addition for Toronto, but steep competition might not make him the most realistic option.
