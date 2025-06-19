Blue Jays Avoid Major Injuries To Center Field as Myles Straw Expected To Avoid IL
The Toronto Blue Jays continue to be a pleasant surprise in their 2025 MLB campaign and enter play on June 18 with a firm hold on the second American League wild card spot.
After a series sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies, the Blue Jays are looking to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Their Tuesday victory wasn’t without stress, however, as center fielders Jonatan Clase and Myles Straw went down in back-to-back innings.
A pitch struck Clase's right knee, causing him to exit in the bottom of the fourth inning. He stayed in to run bases, but the inning ended with the next batter.
Straw replaced him in center field, and four batters later, he slammed into the wall chasing a double and sprained his right ankle.
It was a tough moment, as it was an RBI double by his former Cleveland teammate Josh Naylor, who was visibly affected and walked the entire way to check in on Straw by the wall, as ESPN reports.
Rookie Alan Roden replaced Straw and managed to finish out the game after Straw got to his feet and was able to exit through an outfield gate.
Both center fielders missed the Wednesday contest, with George Springer replacing them.
Clase progressed enough on his day off to be able to start in center field with a bruised right knee on Thursday.
That’s extremely encouraging with Daulton Varsho still on the injured list with a left hamstring strain.
That will make Clase the primary option until Straw is also able to return. Thankfully, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports that Straw’s ankle is improving, and as such, he’s expected to avoid a stint on the IL.
That puts him on track to hopefully be available this weekend against the White Sox. When Straw returns, he’ll look to occupy the short side of a platoon in center field with Clase while Varsho progresses towards hopeful clearance off IL.
