Blue Jays Boss Gives Relieving Update on George Springer After Scary HBP
One of the most harrowing experiences in all of baseball is getting hit up and in by a mid to upper 90s fastball during an at bat.
It's one thing to take a heater off the torso, elbow or thigh, but once a pitcher starts buzzing a hitter above the neck things can become very dangerous.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger George Springer experienced this firsthand during Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Orioles when he took a 96 MPH fastball off the helmet from Orioles' reliever Kade Strowd in the ninth inning.
Springer attempted to get out of the way, but wound up taking the heater off the back of his helmet in a scary scene that left him lying face down at home plate in pain before he was finally able to get up and walk off the field under his own power.
It was very clear that Strowd had zero intention of purposely hitting Springer, and that the pitch just got away from the 27-year-old righty.
Seeing a player take a fastball like that to the head is enough to give anybody pause, but according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson, Toronto manager John Schneider told reporters post game that Springer is doing okay after the scary incident.
“He’s doing all right,” Schneider said. “It kind of got him in the shoulder, then helmet, and thankfully he was able to turn a little bit, too. I just had the chance to talk with him. He’s in with the doc right now getting evaluated.”
Hearing that Springer appears to be doing well is certainly a massive sigh of relief for everybody in the organization, especially considering how vital he's been to the Jays' success this year.
