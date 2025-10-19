Blue Jays Boss 'Hopeful and Optimistic' About Return of Key Outfielder for ALCS
After a disastrous outcome to Game 5 of the Toronto Blue Jays’ ALCS matchup against the Seattle Mariners, things could be looking up for the Blue Jays ahead of their Game 6 contest on Sunday night.
During their latest meeting, the Mariners clinched a 6-2 victory, leaving Toronto with no room for error if they want to extend their time in the playoffs. The devastating score aside, another injury nearly plagued the Blue Jays when star outfielder George Springer took a frightening 96 mph fastball to his right knee. It was clear that Springer was in great pain as he exited the field, leaving fans worried about losing him when it mattered most.
Schneider Remains Hopeful That Springer Will Be ‘Good To Go’
Considering the hit-by-pitch, Springer underwent necessary X-rays, which fortunately came back negative. Immediate relief came over the franchise, but they are still left wondering about whether or not he will be able to return for Game 6 on Sunday.
He is reportedly experiencing swelling and discoloration of his knee, but he still has a few hours to rest up before a decision needs to be made. Time will tell what will happen, but one thing is certain — the franchise could be in deep trouble if Springer is not cleared to play.
"Just tell me he's good to go, and he's good to go," said Schneider, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. "George has played through a lot, probably more than you guys know this year, but over the course of his career, too. So just make sure that it's not bothering him swinging and not bothering him running. But he's a good dude, so I'm hopeful and optimistic that he'll be good to go."
Game 6 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. EST, and the outcome will determine the fate of Toronto in the playoffs, for better or for worse. While Schneider has expressed confidence in Springer's return, nothing has been finalized just yet. Losing him would be a major downfall for the franchise and would require each available player to step it up in his place.
However, whether or not he is able to return, it's great news that the damage isn't more extensive — this could have easily been an injury that sets him back in 2026. Ultimately, returning to play before he is ready could negatively impact him long-term. The franchise must proceed with caution.