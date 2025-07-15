Blue Jays Draft Pick JoJo Parker Receives Comp to Former Braves First-Round Pick
With the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected shortstop JoJo Parker out of Purvis High School in Purvis, Miss.
Incredibly productive throughout his high school career, Parker averaged a .473 batting average, 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 36 RBI in three seasons as a sophomore, junior and senior.
He possesses immense power potential, with the capability to hit 20-25 home runs once his body fills out and he continues developing.
However, there are some concerns about his chances of sticking at shortstop long-term because of his defensive abilities.
Parker has a strong arm to make all the throws from the position, but his athleticism and quickness are average.
That could necessitate a move to either second or third base, where the physical limitations wouldn’t be as damaging. His arm strength is good enough to succeed anywhere, and there doesn’t seem to be any issues projecting the kind of offensive impact he is capable of providing.
Who does that remind analyst Tim Kelly at Bleacher Report of, when seeking out an MLB player comp for the Blue Jays' first-round pick?
His player comp is Kelly Johnson, a first-round pick of the Atlanta Braves in the 2000 MLB draft who was selected No. 38 overall out of Westwood High School in Austin, Texas.
“Let's say Parker winds up playing second base and hitting 20-25 home runs per season. That's a profile similar to what Kelly Johnson was at his peak with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two are almost identical in size, as Johnson played at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and Parker is listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Parker will probably hit for a higher average than Johnson did, though in his career-best 2010 season Johnson did hit .284. Parker will likely be a superior defender if he plays second than what Johnson was,” Kelly wrote.
There may be some fans who are disappointed by such a player comp, since Johnson didn’t make an All-Star team in his career.
But, he did play 11 seasons in the Major Leagues as a journeyman of sorts, appearing in games for eight different franchises.
Johnson spent the most time with the Braves but was most productive with the Diamondbacks, with his best season coming in 2010 when he hit 26 home runs and had a 127 OPS+.
He provided excellent versatility, playing all over the diamond throughout his career defensively, with second base being the most prominent spot.
Parker has what looks to be a similar profile based on size and skill set, but his ceiling is much higher offensively as a potentially annual 25-home run threat.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.