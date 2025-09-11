Blue Jays Fall to Astros, but Get Help With AL East Magic Number
The Toronto Blue Jays were unable to make it two straight wins over the Houston Astros, as they fell to the AL West leaders, 3-2, on Wednesday night.
Toronto (83-62) fell behind, 2-0, after six innings and put together another comeback in the eighth inning. Andres Gimenez singled home Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Nathan Lukes singled home Myles Straw to tie the game. But, Houston rallied in the top of the ninth as Yainer Diaz homered off Blue Jays reliever Jeff Hoffman, who is sure to take criticism after giving up the opportunity for a win.
Toronto is still locked in a duel with the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox for the AL East lead and, while their loss didn’t help their magic number, something else did.
Blue Jays Magic Number to Clinch AL East
Toronto entered the day with a magic number of 16 to clinch the AL East title. The magic number drops each time the Blue Jays win or when the New York Yankees lose, who are the second-place team in the division. The Yankees were at home and hosted the Detroit Tigers. It didn’t go well for the home team. Detroit won the game, 11-1, improving its chances of winning the AL Central. It also helped the Blue Jays as it dropped their magic number to 15.
Toronto’s loss and Detroit’s win means that the Tigers now have the best record in the American League, but only by three percentage points. The two teams are fighting for the top seed in the AL playoffs.
The Blue Jays are seeking to win their first division title since 2015, when they won 93 games and reached the American League Championship Series. Since that division title they've been to the postseason four other times, but always as a wild card team. The Blue Jays reached the ALCS again in 2016 but fell to Cleveland.
Toronto has a team good enough to duplicate what their 1992 and 1993 teams did, which was win the World Series. That 1993 season was the last time the Blue Jays played in the Fall Classic.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 15
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 17
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 11, vs. Houston; Sept. 12-14, vs. Baltimore; Sept. 15-18, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 19-21, at Kansas City; Sept. 23-25 vs. Boston; Sept. 26-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 10)
Toronto Blue Jays: 83-62 (lead division)
New York Yankees: 80-65 (3.0 games behind)
Boston Red Sox: 81-66 (3.0 games behind)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (17 games): Sept. 11, vs. Detroit; Sept. 12-14, at Boston; Sept. 15-17, at Minnesota; Sept. 18-21, at Baltimore; Sept. 23-25 vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 26-28, vs. Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox Remaining Schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 16-18, vs. Athletics; Sept. 19-21, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 23-25 at Toronto; Sept. 26-28, vs. Detroit.