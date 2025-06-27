Blue Jays Have Two Players Who Will Determine How Much Help the Bullpen Needs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing just good enough to hang around in the playoff race in the American League.
With a 43-37 record, they are only three games behind the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East and are currently holding the second wild card spot. They are two games clear of the Seattle Mariners, who hold the third spot, and 3.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, the first team on the outside looking in.
There are several factors that will determine whether or not the Blue Jays can remain in the mix and eventually qualify for the postseason.
Finding some starting pitching depth is certainly important. Beyond Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios, things are shaky.
Kevin Gausman getting back on track and Max Scherzer staying healthy would do wonders for the club.
Toronto could also be on the lookout for another bat to help compensate for the shortcomings of their two biggest offseason acquisitions, second baseman Andres Gimenez and designated hitter Anthony Santander.
Alas, their entire game plan ahead of the MLB trade deadline could have to be changed based on the performance of two players.
As noted by Greg Jewett of The Athletic (subscription required), bullpen help could become their No. 1 priority if two players cannot get on track, and it will not be cheap to address.
“Getting Jeff Hoffman into his early-season form and Yimi García healthy would drastically improve this bullpen. If those two things don’t happen, Toronto may have to get into the closer sweepstakes at the deadline, a costly proposition,” Jewett wrote.
There are going to be several middle reliever types available ahead of the MLB trade deadline, as there are every year.
But, if Jeff Hoffman cannot regain his form and Garcia isn’t healthy, they are going to have to go to the top of the market to address the need.
After a stellar start to the campaign, Hoffman struggled mightily in May. Thus far, he has found his groove again in June with a 2.25 ERA across 10 appearances, but home runs are still bedevling him.
He has surrendered two in 8.0 June innings after giving up five in 10 May innings.
Garcia has not pitched since May 22 because of a right shoulder impingement. He made his first rehab assignment earlier this week and looked good, as a return to the Major League roster isn’t far away.
