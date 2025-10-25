Blue Jays Name Former All-Star World Series Game Two Starting Pitcher
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the World Series after many years of being away, and with that, they have the opportunity to win their first since their last appearance in 1993. A squad that has put together an outstanding 2025 campaign is now on the verge of taking home the title, but first, they have to go through a Los Angeles Dodgers team that certainly looks to be highly competitive.
With rookie Trey Yesavage set to start game one in the most pivotal game of his career so far, the game two starter was announced shortly after, and it is the expected culprit most would have anticipated. Righty Kevin Gausman will take the mound in game two, which will be his fifth appearance already in this year's postseason, his fourth start of the bunch as well.
Following a relatively strong regular season over the course of the 2025 campaign, Gausman has continued to improve more and more as the year has gone on, and when the lights have been shining the brightest, he has turned into the best version of himself. The lights shine no brighter than his pivotal game two start, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his exceptional production.
How Has Gausman Performed So Far This Postseason?
Over the course of the 2025 MLB postseason, Gausman has really looked quite outstanding. In the ALDS against the New York Yankees, he made one start, going 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks and picking up three strikeouts.
In the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, he picked up even more reps, posting a 2.19 ERA across 12.1 innings, including nine strikeouts and seven walks while only giving up three earned runs.
This is by far one of his best years in the postseason, and it is definitely the most leverage he has had in doing so. The 2014 season was a great year for him as well in the postseason, but he only ended up with eight innings of work total as opposed to 18 so far already in 2025 with similar production.
The hope would be to just keep things uneventful, get on the mound and put together five to six quality innings, give up two or fewer runs, and pass off the torch to a quality bullpen unit. Being Superman in the World Series is both difficult and puts a ton of pressure on any starting pitcher. They just need to be reliable and put the team in a good position to win, and that is all that is asked of Gausman in game two.