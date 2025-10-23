Blue Jays Name Rookie Sensation Trey Yesavage Game 1 Starter in World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays have made a decision on their starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to multiple reports, manager John Schneider revealed it's going to be rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage to take the hill for Toronto, and he will be going up against Dodgers southpaw Blake Snell.
Yesavage burst onto the scene late into the 2025 season after being called up from Triple-A and making three starts in which he struck out 16 in 14 innings including a historic debut. Overall, he had a 3.21 ERA and 1.429 WHIP during the small sample, but the potential was enough for him to crack the playoff roster.
Yesavage Has Had Up and Down Postseason for Blue Jays
During his start in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees, Yesavage instantly became a household name with a ridiculous performance in which he made their lineup look foolish with 11 strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched to help his team take a 2-0 lead in the series.
His next outing did not come until Game 2 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, and it was apparent early that his devastating splitter was not there that day. He finished the night with four hits and five earned runs allowed in four innings pitched.
Getting back on track in Game 6 though, Yesavage allowed six hits and two earned runs in 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts in an elimination game to give his team a chance to get to Game 7. For as impressive as the youngster has been though, Toronto will have its hands full with Snell.
Snell Has Been Absurdly Dominant for Dodgers
Though the lefty missed most of the season with a shoulder issue, he returned in August and did not miss a beat, pitching to a 2.35 ERA over 11 starts with 72 strikeouts in 61.1 innings pitched. In the playoffs though, he has taken things to another level.
Snell has a 3-0 record with a 0.86 ERA, 0.52 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over 21 innings in his three starts. He's given up a laughable opposing batting average of just .090 and has looked borderline unhittable at times.
If Yesavage is going to keep up with him, he'll have his work cut out for him.
Toronto's great young hope struck out 160 batters in just 98 innings across all levels of the minor leagues this season, and he clearly has not been overwhelmed in his transition to the big leagues.
When his stuff is working, it's as effective as anyone else in baseball already. If that's the case, it should be a tremendous pitching duel in Game 1 of the Fall Classic in Rogers Centre on Friday night.
First pitch will be at 8:00 p.m. EST.