MLB Sets Start Times, Dates For Every Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series Matchup
The Toronto Blue Jays are headed back to the World Series for the first time in 32 years after a dramatic Game 7 ALCS victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Their reward for getting over the hump and getting back to the Fall Classic? The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers fresh off an absolute domination and four-game sweep in the NLCS of the Milwaukee Brewers despite Milwaukee having the best record in baseball coming into the playoffs.
After looking vulnerable for large portions of the regular season, the Dodgers seemed to figure it out and click at the right time, and all of the sudden they look even more dangerous than last year if that's even possible.
Now that the official matchup is set, Major League Baseball has released official dates and start times for every game of the series including games that could not even be necessary to play, and Toronto's official social media channel shared the times on Tuesday night.
Blue Jays Reveal Game Times and Dates for Every World Series Game
Game 1 is going to be played this coming Friday night, October 24, at Rogers Centre in Toronto at 8:00 p.m. EST with Game 2 coming the following night on Saturday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
After a day off and a long travel day over to Los Angeles, Game 3 will be played at Dodger Stadium on Monday, October 27 at 8:00 p.m. EST -- which will be 5:00 p.m. local time at first pitch on the West Coast.
Games 4 and 5 will each be at the same time the following two evenings on Tuesday, October 28 and Wednesday, October 29. If the series needs to move back north of the border to determine a winner, the Blue Jays will have another day off before returning to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday, Halloween night, at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Should a winner take all Game 7 be needed, it would be held the following night on Saturday, November 1 also at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Who Could Be Starting Pitchers to Begin World Series?
The Dodgers have already announced that Blake Snell -- who has been sensational in the playoffs with a 0.86 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 3-0 record across three starts and 21 innings -- is going to be starting Game 1. In Game 2, it figures to most likely be Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Los Angeles, who has also been tremendous.
For the Blue Jays, it's a bit more of a question. Game 1 could be a bullpen game if John Schneider wants his starters to get full rest, but it's far more likely to see rookie sensation Trey Yesavage on the mound with Kevin Gausman in Game 2, or that order being flipped.
Regardless of who's on the mound, Toronto has an absolute mountain to climb on their hands, and it should be a tremendous edition of the World Series as the Blue Jays try to stop the repeat and the Dodgers try to keep Toronto from their first title in more than three decades.