Blue Jays Offense Being Sparked by an Impressive George Springer Streak
The Toronto Blue Jays have received a lot of incredible performances from players up and down their roster this season, but the most surprising could be that of outfielder George Springer.
He has seen his production at the plate stay stagnant or drop in five consecutive campaigns. His OPS+ in his final year with the Houston Astros before hitting free agency was 141. That exact number was recorded in his first year with the Blue Jays, but it has steadily dropped since that point.
In 2022, when he was named to the American League All-Star Team, Springer had a 132 OPS+. The following year it was down to 102 before bottoming out in 2024 at 91. It was the first time in his career that his OPS+ was below average and not in the triple digits.
It was anyone’s guess to what he would provide the team in 2025, his age-35 campaign. Would the deterioration of his skills and production continue or would he find some of the fountain of youth and produce at the level he had previously in his career?
The latter is what has occurred. Springer has been incredibly productive from Day 1 of the season and is showing no signs of slowing down. His production has been consistent for the team, carrying the offensive load early on as he is now a key cog in setting the table for the other run producers, such as first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette, to knock him in.
George Springer Excelling at Setting the Table
The veteran outfielder has embraced whatever role the team needs from him this year. Recently, he has been getting the job done, getting on base, putting himself in a position to score. As shared by Talkin’ Baseball, he is riding an impressive streak.
Entering play on Aug. 19, Springer has scored at least one run in 12 consecutive games. That is the longest streak since Christopher Morel did it with the Chicago Cubs in 2023. What makes the streak so unique for the Toronto star is that he spent time on the injured list during this stretch.
After being struck in the head by a pitch, Springer was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. His return to the lineup took some time, being hit on July 28 and not returning until Aug. 16. He didn’t miss a beat despite being sidelined and has been on fire during his run-scoring streak.
Springer has produced a .375/.464/.604 slash line with three home runs, two doubles and six RBI. He has scored a total of 16 runs and has produced 18 hits to go along with six walks as an on-base machine. At least one hit has been recorded in all but two games, and in each of those contests, he drew a walk, riding a 14-game on-base streak as well.
The Blue Jays certainly hope the hot play continues so that they can keep their spot atop the AL East and league as a whole.