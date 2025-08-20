Blue Jays Offensive Surge Pushes Them up Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Toronto Blue Jays have climbed inside the Top 5 of the latest power rankings by MLB insider, Will Leitch. He placed the Jays at No. 3, the highest American League team, in his rankings earlier this week. Toronto trails the No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers and last year's world champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Blue Jays have had a miraculous turnaround this season. At the end of May they say at 25-27 with little talk of the postseason going on. The squad is now one of two teams to have reached 70 or more wins in the AL and have a solid lead at the top of the AL East above the New York Yankees. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox are currently fighting for second place and a wild card spot.
A Strong Set of Bats in the Lineup
The Blue Jays offense has been a menace for pitching staffs lately. Recently, they destroyed the Colorado Rockies as they scored 45 runs in a three game series. It might have been the lowly Rockies, but there is plenty of talent in the Toronto lineup, led by first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette.
There are players down the entire line who can provide a needed spark during a game. Four Blue Jays have 16 or more home runs on the year — Guerrero (21), designated hitter George Springer (19), third baseman Addison Barger (18) and Bichette (16). Daulton Varsho, who has missed significant time with a hamstring strain, has 13 in just 38 games.
In the last month Jays hitters lead baseball in total offensive production (OPS), with a .855, as one of three teams above .800. The team has a near .500 slugging percentage and the second-best on-base percentage trailing only the red-hot Brewers. There is no team in MLB with a better batting average as they have arguably become the best all-around offensive team.
Toronto's hiccup has been with its starting rotation. However, veteran Max Scherzer is starting to look like himself after missing a considerable portion of the season with right thumb inflammation. The Blue Jays are also set to get back former Cy Young winner and trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber this week after he missed all of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery. In his latest rehab start for Triple-A Buffalo he threw seven scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
The Blue Jays are the real deal and they are only getting stronger. It would not be surprising to see them come out of the American League this year and make it all the way to the World Series.