Blue Jays Predicted To Address Rotation Need in Deal With Diamondbacks
The Toronto Blue Jays are exceeding all expectations, continuing to win at an impressive clip despite some clear weaknesses on the roster.
Their starting rotation currently has an ERA that ranks in the bottom third of the league, with their best performer most recently being Eric Lauer.
Currently atop the American League East with a 60-42 record, four games clear of the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays are in a prime position to aggressively seek upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.
Starting pitching is their No. 1 priority, and it will be interesting to see just how close to the top of the market they can go.
Their farm system isn’t too highly regarded, which could complicate the pursuit of a starting pitcher the caliber of Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates or Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals, who will command more in a return package.
That is part of the reason why David Schoenfield of ESPN has predicted Toronto will acquire Merrill Kelly from the Arizona Diamondbacks to bolster their starting rotation.
He may not be an ace, but he has been a steady performer over the last four years when healthy.
Since 2022, Kelly has recorded a 3.42 ERA across 573.2 innings with 545 strikeouts. He has compiled 11.8 bWAR and counting with an ERA+ of 123 and FIP of 3.75.
His production has been excellent once again in 2025 with a Pitching Run Value of +14, which is in the 93rd percentile. The Offspeed Run Value of +8 is even more elite in the 98th percentile.
Not only is Kelly productive, but he will be a lot more affordable than the other options on the market.
An impending free agent who has made his desire to end his career with the Diamondbacks clear, he is a pure rental, which will knock down the price in a return package.
Adding him to the mix with Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer will certainly help for 2025, but it won’t address their long-term need in the rotation.
Bassitt and Scherzer are already set to hit free agency this winter and Gausman will follow next year.
More help will be needed in the near future, but Kelly would greatly improve their odds of contending right now.
