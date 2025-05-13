Blue Jays Provide Brutal Injury Update on Jake Bloss on Brink of MLB Return
Things have not gone according to plan for the Toronto Blue Jays when it comes to their starting rotation.
Their big free agent addition, Max Scherzer, has thrown three innings to this point, landing on the injured list after his first start.
Another pitcher they have been patiently waiting to return to the mix was Jake Bloss.
Acquired from the Houston Astros last year as part of the trade package in exchange for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, he has yet to make a Major League appearance with the Blue Jays after making three with the Astros prior to the trade in 2024.
A third-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Georgetown, he progressed rapidly through the minor league system in Houston, making his Big League debut after only 20 appearances as a professional.
What Injury Did Blue Jays' Jake Bloss Suffer?
He was nearing a return to the MLB, but Toronto is going to have to look elsewhere for rotation depth because Bloss isn’t going to be available any time soon.
Forced out of his last start with Triple-A Buffalo, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic has shared on X that he has suffered a devastating injury to his elbow and will have to undergo UCL surgery.
Dr. Meister will do the procedure, but there is no determination yet on what the exact procedure will be. Regardless, it is a tough blow for both the player and the team.
If he can avoid a complete reconstruction, it should be considered a win for everyone.
In six starts this year, Bloss was 0-5 with a 6.46 ERA across 23.2 innings with 24 strikeouts.