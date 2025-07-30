Blue Jays Reportedly Discussing Trade with Pittsburgh Pirates For Reliever Help
The Toronto Blue Jays have the best record in Major League Baseball with the arrival of trade deadline week and should be extremely active on the market.
Whether this ends with difference-making stars making their way north of the border remains to be seen, but the American League is there for the taking for whoever sets themselves up the best this week.
Toronto has a clear set of needs in the pitching department, both with regard to the rotation and the bullpen.
As for that group of relievers, it sounds like they are already starting to circle who they want to go out and make a deal with.
According to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Morosi on Tuesday morning, the Blue Jays have been in discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates in negotiations which, if completed, would send bullpen help to Toronto.
Morosi mentioned both David Bednar and Dennis Santana as possible options in the deal, each of whom would instantly provide a massive boost to any team they are traded to.
Bednar has been phenomenal this year in the close role, pitching to a 2.37 ERA and 1.105 WHIP all while being on a career pace for strikeouts. During his 38 innings over 42 appearances, the 30-year-old has struck out 51 batters.
Santana is having a career year of his own with a 1.39 ERA and 0.838 WHIP, accounting for a 2.2 bWAR in just 45.1 innings pitched as one of the more valuable relievers in all of baseball.
Perhaps the most encouraging part about both is the fact that they are not rentals, as each right-hander is arbitration-eligible for the 2026 season.
Between the two, Bednar is likely the more expensive option given his ability to be a legitimate closer, however if premium prospect capital is demanded from Pittsburgh, making a play for both could make some sense.
Productive and controllable relievers don't come around often this time of year, and neither does the kind of opportunity Toronto has in front of it.
If the Blue Jays are willing to get a little bit aggressive, the Pirates could be the team that makes the most sense to make a significant deal with.
A blockbuster trade here could put Toronto in a position to have a real shot at their first American League pennant in over 30 years.
