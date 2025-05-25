Blue Jays to Face Top Rangers Pitchers on Next Leg of Road Trip
If the Toronto Blue Jays were hoping to take a breath when the head west to face the Texas Rangers, well, guess again.
When the two teams face each other starting on Monday, the Blue Jays will face three Rangers starting pitchers who are among the Top 7 in the American League in earned run average.
Toronto will also face a Texas team that is increasingly desperate at the plate. While the rotation has been among the best in baseball, the Rangers’ bats have been consistently quiet for two months.
The Blue Jays have had their own offensive issues this season. While both teams are in fourth place in their respective divisions, neither is out of the race for either the title or a wild card berth. But both teams need to get to work.
Monday’s Probables
For the 4:05 p.m. game on Memorial Day the Blue Jay swill start their ace, Kevin Gausman, against two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
Gausman (4-4, 4.03) has won at least 12 games each of the last four seasons. He went seven innings in his last start against San Diego, claiming the victory. He allowed three hits and no runs while he struck out nine.
deGrom (4-1, 2.33) is back to Cy Young-level form after missing most of the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to his second Tommy John surgery. He’s fully stretched out and in 10 starts he has struck out 62 in 58 innings and has walked 12. Two starts ago he went eight innings for the first time as a Ranger. He is seventh in the AL in ERA.
Tuesday’s Probables
For Tuesday’s 8:05 p.m. game the Blue Jays will start struggling right-hander Bowden Francis against Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
Francis (2-6, 5.54) is coming off a no-decision in his last start against San Diego, as he allowed three hits and two earned runs in just four innings. He has struck out 40 in 50.1 innings with 16 walks. He hasn’t quite recaptured last year’s form, when he went 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 27 games (13 starts).
Eovaldi (4-3, 1.60) has pitched like an ace, even though he lost his last start against the Yankees, as he allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings. In 67.1 innings he has struck out 71 and walked nine. His 1.60 ERA is third-best in the AL.
Wednesday’s Probables
The finale is set for 8:05 p.m. The Blue Jays have not set their probable starter. It could be Eric Lauer, who started on Friday. But the spot has been fluid since losing Max Scherzer to injury at the start of the season.
The Rangers will throw Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.80). He’s been a terrific third starter, as he has 43 strikeouts and 12 walks in 60 innings. He lost his last start against the New York Yankees, but he won his previous two, both of which were at home.
His 1.80 ERA is fourth in the AL.