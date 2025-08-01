Blue Jays Use Will Wagner to Boost Catching Pipeline at Trade Deadline
Will Wagner made his major league debut last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and will not be getting the chance to finish a full season.
Wagner was the price to be paid to boost the organization's depth behind the plate. With starting catcher Alejandro Kirk signed through 2030, he isn't going anywhere soon. But, cultivating a back-up appeared to be on Toronto's mind with the trade.
For Wagner, Toronto acquired an up-and-comer from the Padres, 25-year-old Brandon Valenzuela.
Kirk is currently on IL with a concussion and it is no coincidence that in his absence the Jays have struggled as they lost four of their last five. Toronto hopes that Kirk can return this weekend from the 7-day concussion list.
But, Valenzuela is not going to help the Blue Jays or Kirk anytime soon.
Valenzuela has been playing in Double-A San Antonio this season, slashing .229/.313/.387 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 40 drawn walks, and six stolen bases. This is one of his best seasons yet in the minors.
But he'll need at least one more season in the minor leagues before he's ready to make a Major League debut.
Wagner on the other hand is actually having a worse season this year than he was last. He's posting less offensive production in more games with the ball club.
This year he is posting a slash line of .237/.336/.298 with no home runs and seven RBI. Those numbers are down from a year ago.
Wagner's last seven games made it even easier for Toronto decide to trade him as he slashed .190/.261/.190 in 21 at bats.
It's possible the Padres looked at this deal as an opportunity to boost their depth at the Major League level as they hope to remain in the National League West. Wagner has versatility and doesn't have to play every day.
Valenzuela, meanwhile, gives the Blue Jays a future behind Kirk.
The Jays finished the month in a struggling fashion, but still finished the month off with 18 wins and are still sitting at the top of the AL East at 64-46.
All eyes are now on the postseason as the rosters are set and no moves can be made as the year progresses on.
