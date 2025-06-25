Blue Jays Veteran Pitcher Designated for Assignment With Max Scherzer Activated
The Toronto Blue Jays are certainly happy that they will have veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer back on the mound Wednesday night in their matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.
This is a big game, with the Blue Jays being only 2.5 games ahead of them in the American League wild card picture.
Scherzer, who signed a one-year, $15.5 million deal with Toronto as a free agent this past winter, has not taken the mound for the team since his first start of the season back on March 29.
It has been a long time coming for his second start, as he was on the injured list with a right thumb injury.
There were a few setbacks along the way, as Scherzer dealt with a sore back at points during his rehab process.
With Bowden Francis on the injured list now and Kevin Gausman’s effectivness waning from earlier in the campaign, Toronto desperately needs someone to step up in the rotation behind Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios and they are counting on the future Hall of Famer to be their guy.
To activate Scherzer and make room on the roster, a corresponding move had to be made.
The Blue Jays decided to move on from veteran pitcher Spencer Turnbull, designating him for assignment.
He made only three appearances with the Big League club this season, recording a 1-1 record with an ugly 7.11 ERA across 6.1 innings with four strikeouts and four walks.
Turnbull will now be looking for work elsewhere and should be able to latch on with another franchise with at least a minor league deal.
Some of his struggles can be attributed to bad luck, as he allowed an average exit velocity of 89.9 mph and a hard-hit rate of 40.0%, which is below the league average, but had a batting average on balls in play of .458, an unsustainable number.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.