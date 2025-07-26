Daulton Varsho Homers Again As Blue Jays Outfielder Nears Return From Injury
Daulton Varsho could be returning from the injured list soon, which would be a huge boost for the Toronto Blue Jays.
They were without him to start the year since he was continuing to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, and when he made his return, it didn't take long until he was back on the shelf.
Varsho was only able to play in 24 games before he exited on May 31 against the Athletics with a strained hamstring.
Since that point, he has been fighting to get back into the lineup and it is looking like there is a chance that could happen sooner than later.
He has been on rehab assignment since July 17, and the slugging outfielder is starting to look like himself again by hitting a home run in three consecutive games.
It will be interesting to see what happens when Varsho is ready to be activated off the IL.
Toronto has gotten red-hot while he's been on the shelf, so conventional wisdom would suggest that adding the 2024 Gold Glove winner back to the roster would only boost them even further.
There is a chance Varsho could return their road series against the Baltimore Orioles that gets underway on Monday.
The Blue Jays had a 5.5-game lead coming into Saturday, and with the New York Yankees their day game, there is a chance to build an even greater lead.
After an incredible run during the summer without their star center fielder, getting him back before the trade deadline would give the front office a better idea of which positions they should pursue to give themselves a chance to make a real run at the AL title.
