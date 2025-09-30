Five Blue Jays Led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Nominated to All-MLB Team
This is a laid-back week for the Toronto Blue Jays after they captured the American League East Division on Sunday with a 13-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The win gives them a bye in the Wild Card Series and home-field advantage throughout the American League Playoffs.
It was a total team effort to win one of the hardest divisions in baseball in 2025. Following the regular season, MLB announced this season's All-MLB ballot, which recognizes the top players at each position during the regular season. The MLB allows fans to vote for a player at each position.
The Blue Jays had five players recognized for their season's and they have a chance to be voted to either the First or Second team when the voting concludes.
Which Five Blue Jays Were Nominated?
Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. - First Base
It should come as no surprise that Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., made the list. Toronto's power-hitting first baseman had 23 home runs and drove in 84 runs. The five-time All-Star might have had a dip in his power numbers this year, but his presence in the lineup is always felt.
Guerrero slashed .262/.381/.467 this season. Defensively, at first base, he made only nine errors. He won a Gold Glove in 2022, and he had another award-winning type of season this year. Despite his offensive numbers taking a bit of a hit, his glove is always consistent for manager John Schneider.
Bo Bichette - Shortstop
Bo Bichette missed the final three weeks of the season after suffering a knee injury, but the Blue Jays were still able to hold off the Yankees. Bichette's offense is what Toronto missed when he was out. Defensively, they didn't miss much with his struggles in the field.
Bichette had a career-high 44 doubles with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. He slashed .311/.357/.473 before his injury and was on his way to setting new career highs in multiple categories before he was injured.
Bichette will benefit the most from the Blue Jays winning the AL East, as it gives him five extra days to rehab and attempt to be on the ALDS roster beginning this weekend.
Alejandro Kirk - Catcher
The list of players was compiled before Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rays, but Alejandro Kirk single-handedly catapulted Toronto to the AL East title. He went 3-for-5 with six RBIs, including a grand slam.
Regardless, Kirk set career highs in home runs (18) and RBIs (76) while coming one double shy of tying his career-high of 19. He slashed .282/.348/.421, and he did a great job of handling the pitching staff. He showed some rare emotion during the win over Tampa Bay, which is something that is welcomed by fans.
George Springer - DH
George Springer has been a staple at the top of the Blue Jays' order, mostly as a DH this season. He only played in 44 games in the outfield, but the veteran played with a ton of emotion down the stretch at the plate.
He slashed .309/.399/.560 with 32 home runs and 84 RBIs. There is no doubt that Springer is at the top of the list of potential MVPs for Toronto this year, and his playoff experience from his time with the Houston Astros will pay dividends this fall in the locker room.
Kevin Gausman - Pitcher
Schneider took a huge gamble on Sunday by starting Kevin Gausman against the Rays. A loss would have taken him out of the Wild Card Series rotation if Toronto didn't win the division, but he battled through some struggles to get the ball to the bullpen to finish the job.
The 34-year-old was the Blue Jays' top starter this season, finishing with 189 strikeouts in 193 innings in 32 starts. Gausman finished with a 3.59 ERA, and the break before the playoffs will give him a chance to come back on regular rest against either Boston or New York.
Voting runs through October 10 at 12 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced on November 13 at the MLB Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.