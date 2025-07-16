Former Blue Jays All-Star Aaron Sanchez Attempting MLB Comeback
Some interesting news featuring the Toronto Blue Jays was revealed on Wednesday.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, former Blue Jays All-Star Aaron Sanchez is attempting a Major League Baseball comeback.
The right-hander was with Triple-A Buffalo in 2024 before being released on Aug. 6 of that year.
He last pitched in a Major League Baseball game during the 2022 season, starting seven games for the Washington Nationals and producing an 8.33 ERA before appearing in eight games (three starts) for the Minnesota Twins.
Sanchez looked like the next big thing when he was coming up.
Taken in the first round of the 2010 draft by Toronto, he rose to the No. 1-ranked prospect in their pipeline and top 25 in the sport before he was called up for his MLB debut in the summer of 2014.
Instead of being inserted into the starting rotation, the Blue Jays used him out of the bullpen to begin, where he posted a 1.09 ERA in 24 outings after being promoted to The Show.
Sanchez got some experience as a starter in 2015, but it was in 2016 where he burst onto the scene.
Across 30 starts, the right-hander posted a 15-2 record and a 3.00 ERA, a figure that was the best in the American League and the ninth-best in the MLB.
That performance earned him his first All-Star selection and a seventh-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting.
But injuries struck after that, with him being limited to just eight starts in 2017 because of reoccurring blister issues that was followed by a contusion in his right hand the year after that limited him to 20 starts.
Prior to the trade deadline in 2019, Toronto shipped him to the Houston Astros as part of a package in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher.
That ended Sanchez's tenure with the franchise until he later returned on a minor league contract in May of 2024.
At 33 years old, it will be interesting to see what's in store for Sanchez as he attempts to pitch in the Majors once again.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.