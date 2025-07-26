Former Blue Jays Pitcher Needs New Team After Diamondbacks DFA Him
The Toronto Blue Jays are on the lookout for some pitching help ahead of the MLB trade deadline and will leave no stone unturned on their pursuit of finding upgrades on the mound.
If they don’t find what they are looking for on the trade market, they could turn to free agency to add some depth to the organization.
Another veteran recently became available in free agency, and it's someone the Blue Jays are very familiar with.
Trevor Richards, who was with Toronto from 2021 through 2024, was designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks called up left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia from Triple-A. Richards could have been DFA’d because he has enough service time to deny an option to the minor leagues.
Arizona was the third different organization Richards has spent time with in 2025. Previously, he also signed minor league deals with the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals.
He made five unsuccessful appearances in the Major Leagues thus far this year, recording a 7.92 ERA in only 5.2 innings, allowing 11 hits with two walks, resulting in five earned runs being scored against him.
Richards has spent the most time with the Blue Jays at the big league level during his career.
He made 195 appearances, including nine starts, across four different campaigns, throwing 221.2 innings. Richards had a 4.75 ERA with 273 strikeouts, compiling a minus-0.8 bWAR.
In his career, he has made 295 appearances with 61 starts, taking the mound for seven different franchises.
