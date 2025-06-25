Heralded Blue Jays Slugger Skyrockets Into Top 20 Overall Prospect Rankings
The Toronto Blue Jays have already found one franchise cornerstone player in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and it looks like they could have another one coming down the pipeline.
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports recently released his updated ranking of the top 25 prospects in baseball and one Blue Jays youngster has skyrocketed up the list.
After not being ranked in the preseason edition, shortstop Arjun Nimmala has debuted all the way up at No. 19. He has the makings of a future top prospect in baseball as all of the players listed above him are expected to debut before him.
More News: Blue Jays Reliever Takes Lead in Unfortunate MLB Category
Nimmala has posted a .266/.353/.476 slash line with 11 home runs and five stolen bases through 62 games. He has done that while being the youngest qualified player in the High-A Northwest League, per MLB Pipeline.
It is easy to see why he has everyone's attention with that production at the plate at his age along with sky high potential in the field. He is quick, has a strong arm and hits the ball hard. Not much more one could ask for from a 19-year-old.
It will be a while until Nimmala is actuallly contributing at the MLB level, but his emergence could still be affecting the current decision making for the Blue Jays.
More News: Blue Jays Reportedly Finalizing Trade With Marlins for Pitcher Robinson Pena
Does it make sense to lock up Bo Bichette for the long term with Nimmala coming down the pipeline? He still only plays shortstop, so there doesn't seem to be a plan to try him out elsewhere.
In seven years with Toronto, Bichette has posted a .289/.331/.464 career slash line with a 118 OPS+. He's been a fun player to watch during his time with the team, but it may be time to move on.
It certainly doesn't help the veteran's case that he was downright bad in 2024 and has been just above average in 2025. The excitement around Nimmala outweighs his current production.
More News: Blue Jays Slugger Reveals What's Fueled His Second Year Breakout at the Plate
It will be easier for them to look for a stopgap at shortstop until their star prospect is ready and it shouldn't be too hard to replace Bichette's contributions right now.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.