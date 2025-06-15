Ranking Most Likely Blue Jays Trade Deadline Targets Listed by Former MLB Executive
For a while, it seemed like the Toronto Blue Jays could actually become sellers at this year's trade deadline.
Middling during the early portion of the season, the organization could have decided to build toward the future by choosing to get assets back in return for the expiring deals they have set to come off their books at the conclusion of this campaign.
However, they have turned things around. And now sitting in prime position to make the playoffs, it's much more likely they are going to buy.
If that is indeed the case in the coming weeks, Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that starting pitching is the Blue Jays' biggest need.
The former MLB executive put together a list of potential targets he thinks Toronto could pursue, and below, I have ordered those names by who I believe are the most realistic players they can land.
7. Walker Buehler - Boston Red Sox
Trading with a division rival is hard, especially with one that didn't envision themselves as sellers coming into the year.
Perhaps that new reality would make the Red Sox more likely to move Buehler and his $21.05 million price tag with a $25 million mutual option for 2026. However, the Blue Jays have already gone down the pricy veteran route with Max Scherzer and have been burned for it thus far.
I have hard time thinking this is a match.
6. Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks
If the Arizona Diamondbacks become sellers, then Toronto should have interest here.
The right-hander has finished top five in NL Cy Young voting in two out of the three previous seasons before this year.
But I don't think the Diamondbacks are going to be sellers.
They have too much talent to not play their way into contention, especially now that they are on a five-game winning streak entering Sunday as winners of seven out of their last 10.
5. Merrill Kelly - Arizona Diamondbacks
Kelly falls into the same category.
I actually think he would be a better fit for the Blue Jays since his contract is less expensive and it would cost less to actually acquire him from an asset perspective.
Still, if Arizona isn't looking to trade any of their players, it'll be hard for Toronto to make it happen.
4. Nick Martinez - Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds have gotten hot as of late, winning seven of 10 games entering Sunday. But they still have an uphill climb to reach the Chicago Cubs at the top of their division, and the National League as a whole is loaded.
That could force the Reds to sell off some pieces, and Martinez would be at the top of the list.
I'm not sure the Blue Jays would be interested in taking on part of his $21.05 million deal even as a rental. Mainly because his ERA is at 3.92 through 14 starts and his K/9 rate of 6.5 is the lowest it's been since he came back from Japan in 2022.
3. Andrew Heaney - Pittsburgh Pirates
This would not be a splash by any means, but it would be a move that bolsters their staff.
Heaney has had a solid season thus far with a 3.33 ERA through 14 starts, and his championship-winning past combined with his ability to pitch out of the bullpen as needed would be a major asset for Toronto.
2. Zach Eflin - Baltimore Orioles
Eflin would be a great addition for the Blue Jays.
He knows how to perform for a contending team after he's been traded ahead of the deadline, and his 3.32 ERA across 18 starts with the Baltimore Orioles is 14 points above the league average in ERA+.
What makes it tricky is this would be an intra-division trade, and even though the Orioles seem destined to become sellers this year, they might ship Eflin somewhere else.
1. Zack Littell - Tampa Bay Rays
While this is also another division rival, the Tampa Bay Rays are open for business if they believe they are getting a fair deal in return.
Littell would be a rental, so the asking price likely isn't too high.
When it comes to what he brings to the equation for Toronto, he has posted a sub-4.00 ERA in 43 starts since becoming a full-time starter with the Rays.
Adding him to the mix would help out the Blue Jays' rotation tremendously.
