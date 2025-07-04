Royals Pitcher Named One Player Blue Jays Should Target To Improve Rotation
The Toronto Blue Jays are playing very well after proving they can hang with the New York Yankees in the American League East.
Winning a key series against the Yankees has resulted in the Blue Jays solidifying themselves as a true contender in the AL, and now they should firmly be buyers at the trade deadline.
Things are starting to come together with their lineup starting to perform up to their capabilities. However, they do have a somewhat glaring issue in their starting rotation.
More News: Blue Jays Slugging Duo Receiving Some American League MVP Consideration
While the return of Max Scherzer should help, this is a unit that has one of the worst ERAs in baseball. That is something that will need to be improved, and Toronto should be aggressive this summer seeking help when it comes to their starting pitching.
David Schoenfield of ESPN.com recently wrote about the one player the Blue Jays should pursue, with his answer being starting pitcher Seth Lugo.
“Lugo's contract is a more attractive option than gambling on a high-level free agent, even if it costs a team some good prospects.”
With the Detroit Tigers running away with the AL Central, the Kansas City Royals are a playoff team from last season that is going to have a tough time replicating that success.
More News: Blue Jays Manager Gives Update on Status of Star Player Nursing Injury
While the next few weeks will paint a clearer picture of what their plans are, trading the 35-year-old could make sense.
So far this season, Lugo has pitched very well for the Royals. The veteran right-hander has totaled a 5-5 record and 2.74 ERA in 15 starts. This is only the fourth year Lugo has been primarily a starting pitcher, with one of those campaigns coming about a decade ago with the New York Mets.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for American League
Lugo has thrived as a starter and would be a valuable asset for Toronto. He would instantly be able to come in and improve the rotation, giving them a solid option to use in October.
He does have a player option for next season at $15 million, which would likely be declined if he continues to pitch well, making this a potential rental. However, due to his age, he might elect to exercise it.
This makes his trade value a bit tricky to decipher, but regardless of what happens in the winter, he would be able to improve a rotation in 2025 that desperately could use some help.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.