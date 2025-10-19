Three Numbers to Know for Blue Jays-Mariners ALCS Game 6 Showdown
It’s a do-or-die moment for the Toronto Blue Jays. If things go right, they’ll get another do-or-die moment on Monday night.
The Blue Jays enter Game 6 of the American League Championship Series down 3-2 to the Seattle Mariners in the series. Toronto must win on Sunday to force a Game 7, which would be a winner-take-all showdown on Monday.
The stakes are clear. If the Mariners win one more game, they’ll head to the World Series for the first time in franchise history and face the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.
If the Blue Jays win both games, they will go to the World Series for the first time since 1993, when Joe Carter hit the second championship walk-off home run in World Series history in Game 6.
Here are three numbers to know going into Sunday’s game, as gathered by Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling.
Blue Jays Offense
It doesn’t get much more stark than the Blue Jays’ slash line when they win or lose a postseason game in 2025. When Toronto wins, it mashes. When it loses, it doesn’t.
Another way to look at it is runs scored. In Toronto’s five postseason wins, it is averaging 9.8 runs per game (45 runs). In the Blue Jays’ four postseason losses, they are averaging 3.0 runs per game (12 runs). If Toronto wins on Sunday and Monday, it will do it with the bats.
Elimination Games
This bodes well for the Blue Jays. The Guardians ran out of steam in Game 3 of that AL wild card series with the Detroit Tigers after a huge surge to make the postseason and win the AL Central. The Yankees, of course, lost to Toronto in Game 4 of the ALDS as the Blue Jays won, 5-2.
Toronto has been one of the best teams at home in Major League Baseball in 2025. Toronto was 54-27 at home. Which makes their two-game losing streak at home in the playoffs stunning. The Blue Jays handled the Yankees rather easily at home, outscoring them 23-8.
Mariners Mash
Yes, Toronto has brought the offense when it wins. But the Mariners bring the long ball, especially in this series. That’s the fifth-best home run-to-scoring ratio in MLB playoff history. Seattle is cashing in on chances that Toronto hasn’t especially in those three losses. If the Blue Jays want to win the final two games, they need to keep the Mariners in the ballpark.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1
Monday: Game 2: Seattle 10, Toronto 3
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto 13, Seattle 4
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto 8, Seattle 2
Friday: Game 5: Seattle 6, Toronto 2 (Mariners lead series, 3-2)
Sunday: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1
Monday: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.