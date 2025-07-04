Toronto Blue Jays Bolster Infield Pipeline in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays are squarely in the race to win the American League East Division, especially after a great series against the New York Yankees.
The Blue Jays appear to be a team that will be in this for the long haul after sputtering in April. Toronto could now be buyers at the trade deadline and that may mean dealing prospect capital to get deals done for another starting pitcher or a bullpen arm or two. Heck, the Blue Jays could try and bolster their offense at third base.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for American League
Fortunately, the Blue Jays have the chance to replenish their system with the MLB draft next weekend in Atlanta. Toronto will get 20 selections, but its most important will come at No. 8 overall when the Blue Jays select in the first round.
Looking back at the first round in the last five years, the Blue Jays have gone back and forth between pitching and offense rather evenly. Last year’s first-round pick was a pitcher. Perhaps this year Toronto could be looking for a bat?
That’s what Baseball America believes. The site’s latest mock draft has Toronto taking a high school shortstop, JoJo Parker, from Purvis, Miss.
More News: Blue Jays Slugging Duo Receiving Some American League MVP Consideration
The author of the mock draft, Carlos Collazo, says there is plenty of buzz around Parker in this area of the draft.
“It sounds like Parker’s range could easily be in the 7-12 bucket, and more and more people have told me lately they don’t expect him to get out of the first 10 picks,” he wrote.
This would be a bit high based on where the publication sees him against the entire field of prospects. Baseball America ranks Parker at No. 39 overall.
More News: Blue Jays Manager Gives Update on Status of Star Player Nursing Injury
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
The Blue Jays’ last five first-round picks include East Carolina pitcher Trey Yesavage (2024), Strawberry Crest High School (Dover, Fla.) shortstop Arjun Nimmala (2023), American Heritage High School (Plantation, Fla.) pitcher Brandon Barriera (2022), Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund (2021) and Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin (2020).
None of those selections are on the Blue Jays’ MLB 40-man roster. Nimmala and Yesavage are the organization’s top two prospects. Martin is now with the Minnesota Twins.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.