Toronto Blue Jays' Midseason Grade Reflects Slow Start, Recent Surge
The Toronto Blue Jays just reached the midpoint on their season. After a slow start they are chasing a division title in the toughest division in the Major Leagues — the American League East.
The New York Yankees currently lead the division, but the Tampa Bay Rays and the Blue Jays are not far behind.
Toronto has clawed its way back into the running. There are some issues that have to be addressed if the Blue Jays want to make it to the postseason. But, after 81 games, here are how they grade out in key areas.
Offense: B+
In most major hitting category the Blue Jays sit in the top half of the league except for home runs. Led by potential All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk and resurgent infielder Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays are showing real promise at the plate, especially in the past six weeks.
Starting Rotation: A
The Jays have three starters that have started in at least 16 games and all three have been something special.
Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt, and Kevin Gausman have all put together fine seasons. Bowden Francis is on the injured list and Max Scherzer just returned. But, Toronto make it work without the latter with bullpen games.
Bullpen: A
The bullpen has five players who have stepped in when needed and have thrown more than 30 innings. Between them they have a 3.83 ERA and have held batters to a .209 hitting average. The bullpen has done that recently without Yimi Garcia, who is hurt, and with a at-time struggling Jeff Hoffman as the closer.
Injuries: C+
The majority of Toronto players on the injured list are pitchers. One significant position player that has been on the IL the majority of the season is outfielder Daulton Varsho, who in less than a month hit nearly 10 home runs. He should be back sometime in July.
Toronto has avoided losing significant star players to long-term injuries and managed to work around Scherzer's two months on the injured list.
Overall: B+
Toronto had a slow start and that drove some of the grades down. They still struggle on the road, with hitting particularly, but the Blue Jays should definitely not be counted out in the division title race.
