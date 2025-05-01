Toronto Blue Jays Star Announces Who He’ll Play For in World Baseball Classic
The rosters for the World Baseball Classic are starting to take shape as countries prepare for the 2026 tournament.
The United States settled on their team captain earlier this season — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will likely play for Team Japan, which won the WBC in 2023.
One Toronto Blue Jays slugger intends to play in the tournament, but it won’t be for the U.S. or Japan.
Bo Bichette announced on Wednesday that he intends to play in the WBC for Team Brazil. In choosing to play for Team Brazil, he’ll get to play alongside his brother, Dante Bichette Jr.
Bichette, the son of former Major League star Dante Bichette, was born in Orlando, Fla., in 1998. The 27-year-old can play for Team Brazil because his mother, Mariana, is a native of the country.
He revealed his intentions to MLB.com's Ayako Oikawa.
"It means a lot to our whole family," Bichette said. "We want to do our best to contribute to the team's victory and draw some attention to Brazilian baseball."
This won’t be the first time the two have played for Team Brazil. The pair represented the country during 2017 qualifiers.
The 2026 World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 5, 2026, and will be hosted in San Juan, Houston, Tokyo and Miami.
Brazil will compete against the United States, Mexico, Italy and Britain in Group B at Daikin Park in Houston.
Bichette is enjoying a bounce-back season for the Blue Jays as he prepares to hit free agency for the first time. Through 30 games he’s slashed .295/.328/.364 with 13 RBI.
Last season he slashed just .225/.277/.322 with four home runs and 31 RBI in 81 games, as he fought injuries all season.
Before last season, he was a highly productive member of the lineup, as he batted .300 or better in two three different seasons. He was selected to the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2023. He also finished in the Top 16 in American League MVP award three straight years from 2021-23.
Bichette has slashed .290/.332/.461 with 93 home runs and 356 RBI for his career.
The Blue Jays wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday before starting a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.