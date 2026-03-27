Former Blue Jay Kevin Pillar Shares Expectations for Team in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays finally made their deep push in the playoffs last season, marking the first time they went to the World Series since 1993. However, before the 2025 team, a memorable roster in Toronto was the one that played from 2015-2016.

On those playoff rosters, the Blue Jays had a defensive wizard in center, left, or right field at any given moment, and his name is Kevin Pillar. Pillar was super successful during his days in Toronto, posting a WAR of 14 over seven seasons.

Now retired, Pillar has a different perspective on baseball, as a spectator once again rather than as a player. And just because he saw his career take him to other organizations, Pillar still roots for the team that gave him his first chance in the league.

Pillar's Expectations for the Blue Jays of 2026

Atlanta Braves left fielder Kevin Pillar (17) signs autographs during batting practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Joining Foul Territory ahead of the Blue Jays' opening day matchup between the Athletics at Rogers Centre, Pillar gave his thoughts on what fans should expect from this franchise going into 2026, as they are still heavy contenders for a World Series ring.

"I think the fans have to be really excited for opening day. And I'm getting a chance to fly up there tonight and be part of the opening day for Sportsnet. And I just want fans to remember that tomorrow is a celebration, whether they win or lose. Tomorrow, I think they have a lot to be proud of," Pillar said.

The Blue Jays spent a lot this offseason to ensure they still have a chance to win the whole shabang in 2026, and that didn't get overlooked by any supporter or analyst. World Series hangover is a true thing, but that isn't something that Pillar believes will hold back Toronto in 2026.

"If you guys listen to John Schneider's initial meeting and he quoted George Springer, it's like this is the first time they've really had a bullseye on their back. You know, they're being hunted. They're not the hunter anymore."

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) talks with a group of players before the start of the game. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"The Blue Jays have a big challenge in front of them, not just about having that bullseye on their back, but it's just really difficult to get back to the postseason year in year out. So, it's going to be a big challenge for them."

Toronto will send Kevin Gausman to the mound on Friday night to kick-start the season, as Pillar will be in attendance rooting on his former franchise.