Two Toronto Blue Jays Sluggers Remain Contenders for All-Star Game Start
The Toronto Blue Jays had two players advance to the second phase of All-Star Game voting on Thursday, per MLB.com.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and catcher Alejandro Kirk finished in the top two of phase one voting and will now face off against another player for the right to play in the All-Star Game.
Guerrero will be up against New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt while Kirk will be up against Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the American League in home runs.
The first base voting should be interesting. Guerrero has been an All-Star each of the last four seasons representing the Blue Jays. Goldschmidt is in his first season in the American League after a long career with the Arizona Cardinals and the St. Louis Cardinals. There, he was a seven-time National League All-Star.
Guerrero is having a solid season, a couple of months after signing a long-term extension that will keep him in Toronto for practically the rest of his career. In 79 games he slashed .281/.387/.449 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI.
Kirk was named an All-Star in 2022 and is seeking to return for a second time. So far this season he’s slashed .313/.356/.433 with seven home runs and 38 RBI.
Ordinarily, he would be in great shape. But Raleigh is having an incredible season for the Mariners. This season he’s slashed .275/.380/.651 with 32 home runs and 69 RBI. He is two home runs away from his career high of 34 home runs, set last season.
The second phase of All-Star Game voting will start at 11 a.m. central on Monday and continue through 11 a.m. central on Wednesday. Fans that wish to vote can do so at MLB.com/vote, on each team’s official web site, the MLB app and the MLB Ballpark app. Unlike phase one, fans can only vote once per day.
Vote totals do not carry over from phase one.
The two players guaranteed an All-Star Game berth are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who were the leading vote-getters in the American League and National League, respectively.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta.
