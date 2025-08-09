What Is Blue Jays' Biggest Weakness Entering Final Stretch of MLB Season?
After clobbering the Colorado Rockies, the Toronto Blue Jays began marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
This series between two division leaders from different leagues will certainly be a matchup that teams around baseball will be keeping an eye on.
The Dodgers were expected to be one of the top teams in the game after winning the World Series in 2024, and they haven’t disappointed. However, the Blue Jays are a bit of a surprise, but they appear to be here to stay.
More News: Blue Jays Pitching Performances at Coors Field Overlooked After Historic Series
With it already being August, Toronto is in first place in the American League East and has been able to fend off some tough opponents. While there is still a lot of the year to be played, the Blue Jays have to be pleased with how things have gone thus far.
Even though things are going well for Toronto, they aren’t perfect, and there are some areas that they can look to improve as the campaign rolls on. While the team is hopeful to get a couple of key players back, there is one area in particular that has been a weakness.
Toronto Blue Jays' Biggest Weakness
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest weakness for the Blue Jays this season being their getting off to slow starts.
More News: Could Shane Bieber Be the Blue Jays’ Hidden Wild Card for the Stretch Run?
“Toronto has more come-from-behind wins this season (36) than the Colorado Rockies have total wins,” he wrote.
Even though the Rockies are historically bad this season, Toronto has more come-from-behind wins than they have total wins, which is a wild stat.
While the Blue Jays might be getting off to slow starts, them being in first place in the AL East despite that could be seen as a real positive. Fixing slow starts to the game certainly seems like something that can be worked on and achieved.
More News: Can Blue Jays Carry Over Historic Hitting Performance Into Series Against Dodgers?
However, it also does come with some concern. Even though they have been able to have a ton of comebacks, sometimes that type of luck can run out.
In October, the game certainly changes, and it won’t be easy to capitalize on some of the best bullpens in the game that Toronto will likely have to face if they make the playoffs.
Some of the slow starts can be attributed to the starting rotation having some issues this year. However, their offense does get rolling later on against opposing bullpens, which could be a bit of an outlier.
Overall, if Toronto is going to make some noise this year, getting an early lead is a great way to set the team up for success in October.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.