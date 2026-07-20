Blue Jays' Trade Deadline Plans Could Cost 1 Fan Favorite His Playing Time

Looking across the roster of the Toronto Blue Jays there is not one single player who is really deserving of losing his roster spot.

Even though the team hasn’t performed that well this year, there have been several factors contributing to that.

The trade deadline is going to be interesting for the Blue Jays who now sit at 46-53. This is not where anyone expected this team to be. They are 10.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, and 4.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

Now, the Blue Jays face their most important stretch of the year. Whether general manager Ross Atkins starts adding pieces for next year, moves veteran pieces for more future assets, or finds some sort of middle ground has yet to be decided. Regardless, every single roster decision from here on out carries significant weight for the organization.

That’s where Davis Schneider’s story may change. The versatile player may be fighting for playing time.

The 26-year-old has become popular among Blue Jays fans because of his memorable 2023 debut, but that memory isn’t going to be enough to keep him on a crowded roster when players start to return from the injured list.

Schneider’s Offensive Production is Lacking

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Schneider comes to the plate, it is anyone’s guess what is going to happen. His consistency has been nonexistent this year.

He’s slashing a disheartening .153/.282/.296 with a .578 OPS. He has struck out 39 times in 98 at-bats. He has hit three home runs this season, but those have not made up for the severe lack in offensive production on a daily basis.

Toronto Has Plenty of Players Earning At-Bats

While the record is disappointing for the team overall, the Blue Jays have had contributors across the lineup.

Kazuma Okamoto has anchored the offense so far this year with 22 home runs and 62 RBIs. Ernie Clement is batting .295. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. still hasn’t found his power, but he has picked up a bit since the beginning of the season. Nathan Lukes has hit .286 and produced some steady outfield play.

Yohendrick Pinango has taken full advantage of the opportunities presented to him this year. He is batting .267 with a .726 OPS. Jesus Sanchez was hitting .274 with a .753 OPS before landing on the IL with a sprained ankle.

At-bats are getting increasingly harder to find within the Blue Jays with Daulton Varsho, George Springer and Andres Gimenez playing regular roles.

If Sanchez can come off the IL and Toronto makes another move before the trade deadline, Schneider could be the odd man out. It is very possible that his role shrinks in a hurry.

Deadline Could Create Roster Crunch

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto’s position in the standings could make the upcoming deadline interesting.

Given their recent history and the injury statuses, it isn’t plausible that they start a complete rebuild. But they are also far enough out that a division race isn’t really in the conversation.

If Atkins chooses to add more talent or give opportunities to emerging players, someone on the roster is going to lose playing time.

Schneider does have a solid argument in that he is a versatile player, but his overall performance right now doesn’t warrant a continuous spot or increased playing opportunities.

As the deadline is quickly approaching, the Blue Jays are going to have some hard decisions ahead. Based on the season’s first 99 games, Schneider is the player with the biggest target on his back.