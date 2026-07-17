Blue Jays Open Second Half With Chance to Rewrite Offensive Narrative

The Toronto Blue Jays need their offense to wake up in the second half.

Toronto opens the second half against the Chicago White Sox, one of the more surprising and exciting teams in baseball. For the Blue Jays, this series is a chance to show that the first half did not define them. After making a World Series run last year, Toronto entered 2026 expecting to remain in the playoff picture. Instead, the Blue Jays reached the break at 45-51, last in the American League East and still trying to reclaim the offensive firepower that made them great last season.

The numbers show the problem clearly. Toronto entered the break with 392 runs scored through 96 games, a 4.08 runs-per-game pace that ranks 27th in the league. This is not acceptable for a team trying to contend for a playoff spot. The Blue Jays have had flashes, including Kazuma Okamoto’s 22nd home run of the season in a recent win over the San Diego Padres, but they have not stacked enough good offensive stretches together.

Toronto Needs Its Bats to Set the Tone

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts while on base after a walk during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago is not the same rebuilding team it has been in recent seasons. The White Sox entered the break at 50-45, tied atop the AL Central. After three straight 100-loss seasons, their young core has helped push the club into a serious playoff race.

The first matchup between these teams did not go Toronto’s way. Chicago swept the Blue Jays in April, winning 5-4, 6-3 and 3-0. That series was an early warning sign for Toronto’s offense, and now the Blue Jays get a chance to answer at home.

The White Sox bring several players worth watching. Munetaka Murakami has been one of the key names in Chicago’s turnaround, and his return from a hamstring injury gives the lineup another dangerous bat. Colson Montgomery has also been part of the young core driving the club’s rise, while Chicago’s starting pitching has helped keep the team at the top of the division.

For Toronto, the focus still starts with the bats. Okamoto’s power gives the lineup a legitimate bright spot, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and the rest of the order need to make the first half a distant memory and wake the bats up during the second half.

Overall, this series could have a huge impact on both teams. Chicago can strengthen its hold in the AL Central and continue their playoff push, while Toronto can begin repairing a season that is on the brink of slipping away.