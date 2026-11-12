Arjun Nimmala Opens Up About Being Traded And His Time With The Blue Jays

Some prospects need a wake-up call.

They are not hustling.

They are making errors.

They have more toes than brain cells.

Arjun Nimmala is NOT one of those prospects.

He got a wake-up call anyway.

On the morning of the trade deadline, August 3, Nimmala was woken by a call from the Blue Jays' Director of Player Development (Farm Director), Joe Sclafani.

Sclafani informed Nimmala that he was being traded to the Angels along with OF Eddie Micheletti Jr. and RHP Angel Rivero for RHP Jose Soriano.

"It was a Monday off day, so I'm sleeping in," Nimmala told me before the Arizona Fall League's Fall Stars Game. "I wake up to a call from the Farm Director of the Jays. When you get a call like that, you know something is going on. I pick it up, and he says, 'You got traded to the Angels.'

"I was in shock. It wasn't really something I was expecting, but that is how I found out."

The trade was a huge surprise to fans as well, who expected the Blue Jays to be selling veterans like Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho at the deadline, not trading away their #2 prospect and the 43rd-ranked prospect in MLB, according to MLB Pipeline.

"I had no clue when I got that call," Nimmala said. "I didn't know what to say. I got traded with Eddie (Micheletti), so the first thing I did was call him, and I was like, 'bro we just got traded."

Arjun Nimmala, Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next day he was in Rocket City, suiting up for the Trash Pandas, the Angels' Double-A club.

And, bro, in case you aren't up on all things Alabama, Rocket City is Huntsville, and a "trash panda" is local slang for a raccoon.

Rocket City was a long way from where he had started the year, both literally and figuratively.

Nimmala struggled in 2025 with High-A Vancouver. He began 2026 back with the Canadians.

By early May, he had been promoted to Double-A New Hampshire.

In late May, he went on the IL with a hamstring injury. After he returned to New Hampshire on July 7th, he hit 4 home runs and slugged .544 in his final 15 games with the Fisher Cats.

After the trade, he took "Rocket City" literally, spraying rockets all over the field with 17 extra-base hits in 27 games, including seven home runs in his final 11 regular-season games. He then launched three more dingers in five playoff games, leading the Trash Pandas to their first-ever Southern League championship.

Nimmala is excited by the Angels' history of quickly promoting prospects like Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel to the Majors, but he does not know whether that will continue under new ownership.

Still, his .966 OPS with Rocket City (.260/.389/.577) and his impressive performance for Mesa in the Arizona Fall League (.304/.455/.519), with 11 extra-base hits in 20 games and nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (22) could put him on the fast track regardless of the new regime's prospect philosophy. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the Angels' #1 prospect and 34th overall across MLB.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, hope he doesn't become the one who got away. Jose Soriano will need to pitch better next season and in 2028 with Toronto than he did in the stretch run, or Toronto may rue this trade well into the next decade.

Jose Soriano, Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nimmala has been playing with his old teammates from the Blue Jays organization with the Mesa Solar Sox

"When the Fall League rosters came out, I was like, 'Wow, I'm going to be back with some of the guys'. I knew I'd be back with the Jays guys, and it would be a fun experience. This is a game where you build lifelong relationships, so not only am I with the Angels guys, but I am with the guys I spent the last two to three years with." Arjun Nimmala

On Saturday night, he helped his former New Hampshire teammate, Aaron Parker, win the AFL Derby by encouraging him during his timeouts.

Nimmala has enjoyed his time with both the Blue Jays and the Angels, but notes one difference.

"Both organizations do a very good job in allowing players to play their natural game," Nimmala shared. "The Blue Jays dig deeper into the analytics. The Angels do a really good job of communicating about feel. They have both done a great job in helping me out, so they are very similar in that regard."

Nimmala prefers feel to analytics.

"As a player, you are trying not to do too much," Nimmala said. You're trying to just focus on feeling good and competing in the box. I don't look at analytics too much. I focus on how I feel and what helps me perform in the box. If something needs to be addressed, I'll look at it, but I am not the type of guy who does too much (with analytics)."

The Angels sent Nimmala to the AFL in part to get more reps after injuries limited him to just 89 regular-season games. Angels Interim GM John Muzeliak shared this week that the team expects Nimmala to start 2027 with Triple-A Salt Lake City.

John Mozeliak said he expects top prospect Arjun Nimmala to start next season with AAA Salt Lake.



(@JeffFletcherOCR) pic.twitter.com/rMDasHveR0 — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) November 12, 2026

Nimmala has gotten more than just reps playing out in the desert.

"I think the biggest thing I've learned is just to keep cherishing the moments you're playing baseball," Nimmala said. "Obviously, within the season, you're so focused on winning, you're so focused on performing, and then you come out to a place like this where everyone is just trying to continue to get better, and there everyone's trying to focus on their careers, and it's like, man, baseball is such a fun game, and there's always a pleasure in playing."

Still, there is one place he is particularly looking forward to playing

"I have nothing but love for the (Jays) organization and the fans. I'm sure I will be playing at Rogers Centre in an Angels uniform eventually, and it will be good to see them."