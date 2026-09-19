Blue Jays Ace Dylan Cease Explains Frustrating Outing Against Rangers

With each passing day, the margin of error for the Toronto Blue Jays gets smaller and smaller. One year after advancing to Game 7 of the World Series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers and coming up short, the Blue Jays are on the verge of missing the playoffs.

After dropping two out of three at home to the Detroit Tigers, Toronto hit the road for their final road trip of the season, needing to win games. Opening a three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night, manager John Schneider had his ace lined up to open the series, Dylan Cease, in what is a must-win series.

The former San Diego Padres right-hander struggled, which is a major understatement in what turned into a 7-1 loss to the Rangers. Toronto's loss leaves them two games behind the Chicago White Sox for the third and final American League wild-card spot, with the Rangers also two games back. However, the Blue Jays have already lost the season series to both clubs, which makes passing them that much tougher with eight games remaining in the 2026 season.

Back to Cease, he struggled and lasted just 2.2 innings and after the game, he didn't hide his disappointment.

Blue Jays Pitcher Dylan Cease Expresses Frustration After Loss To Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease Credit: Raymond Carlin III | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just two-plus innings, Cease allowed four runs on three hits, with just one run being earned. He had little to no command of his pitches, walking six batters and striking out just three.

“(I’m disappointed) with the lack of command,” Cease said, per Perla Paredes of MLB.com. “If you don't have velocity or sharp stuff (but) throw strikes and execute, you can still get outs. But walks and (no) command at all is not a good recipe."

Signed last winter in free agency, Cease fell to 11-6 with a 2.40 ERA in 169 innings with 239 strikeouts. However, Toronto was behind the eight ball early, giving the Rangers a four-run lead and enough separation in must-win games as they battle the Houston Astros for the American League West Division title.

This season, Schneider and the Blue Jays have battled numerous pitching injuries, forcing them to play more bullpen games than they would have liked. That's not generally going to be a recipe for success in a postseason race in August and September. That's why each Cease start become more and more important.

If Toronto ends up missing the playoffs, it will be a long offseason. Given how the AL wild-card is shaping up, 82 or 83 wins might be good enough to secure the third and final wild-card spot, the Blue Jays are going to feel like they missed out on a golden opportunity to get into the playoffs and do some damage in a very winnable American League.