One Area Toronto Blue Jays Must Unlock to Make a Postseason Push

The Toronto Blue Jays' biggest series of the weekend has arrived. The Blue Jays are in Arlington, Texas, to take on the Texas Rangers. Both teams entered Friday's game 76-77 and had their eyes set on the postseason.

Both Texas and Toronto know what is at stake. A series loss for either team could end their playoff hopes. Dylan Cease had the ball for the Blue Jays in the series opener, showing the importance of the series.

At this point in the season, manager John Schneider will take a win any way he can get. But there is one area Toronto must improve on.

Offense Has to Wake Up

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays' offense has looked better, but they need to find another gear over the last nine games. Texas pitching is susceptible to the long ball, which could unlock Toronto's power. They're 10th in the league in home runs allowed (183). The Rangers also struggle in the first inning, so if Toronto can grab an early lead, that could set up Cease and Jose Soriano nicely.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finally hit his first Rogers Centre home run, but he has to step up if the Blue Jays have any chance of making the playoffs. Toronto is tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the fewest runs scored (619) this year. Globe Life Field may not be a hitter-friendly park, but Toronto is nearly unstoppable when they score runs.

Since August 1st, the Blue Jays are 16-4 when they score five or more runs. Simply put, if the offense produces, Toronto wins most of the time. They just need a couple of big swings from Guerrero Jr. or Kazuma Okamoto. The Rangers' offense has been mediocre this year, so if they can grab a lead, their chances of winning skyrocket.

Of course, the offense won't be the only key to an October run. Max Scherzer spoke about what it requires to win during this time of the year with Keegan Matheson of mlb.com.

"We have work to do," Scherzer said. "It takes all of us, not only the starting staff, but the bullpen, the hitters. We have to win ballgames. Our backs are against the wall. We’ve got to come out fighting and clawing, and keep finding ways to win ballgames."

For the Blue Jays, falling short of the playoffs would be a massive disappointment. This group had World Series expectations heading into the year, and missing a chance to defend their American League pennant would be a failure.